Estimated values
2000 Dodge Caravan SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,881
|$2,290
|Clean
|$988
|$1,722
|$2,102
|Average
|$805
|$1,403
|$1,726
|Rough
|$623
|$1,084
|$1,350
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Caravan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$951
|$2,223
|$2,879
|Clean
|$870
|$2,035
|$2,643
|Average
|$709
|$1,658
|$2,170
|Rough
|$548
|$1,282
|$1,697