Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,731
|$13,185
|$15,003
|Clean
|$11,574
|$13,012
|$14,797
|Average
|$11,261
|$12,666
|$14,384
|Rough
|$10,948
|$12,319
|$13,971
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,764
|$10,942
|$12,415
|Clean
|$9,634
|$10,798
|$12,244
|Average
|$9,373
|$10,511
|$11,903
|Rough
|$9,113
|$10,223
|$11,561
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,449
|$14,164
|$16,301
|Clean
|$12,283
|$13,978
|$16,077
|Average
|$11,951
|$13,606
|$15,629
|Rough
|$11,619
|$13,234
|$15,180
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,342
|$11,741
|$13,486
|Clean
|$10,204
|$11,587
|$13,301
|Average
|$9,928
|$11,279
|$12,930
|Rough
|$9,652
|$10,970
|$12,559
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,147
|$14,392
|$15,955
|Clean
|$12,972
|$14,203
|$15,736
|Average
|$12,621
|$13,825
|$15,297
|Rough
|$12,270
|$13,447
|$14,858
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,501
|$11,621
|$13,024
|Clean
|$10,361
|$11,468
|$12,845
|Average
|$10,081
|$11,163
|$12,487
|Rough
|$9,800
|$10,858
|$12,129
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,566
|$13,095
|$15,003
|Clean
|$11,411
|$12,923
|$14,797
|Average
|$11,103
|$12,579
|$14,384
|Rough
|$10,794
|$12,235
|$13,971
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,208
|$12,307
|$13,687
|Clean
|$11,058
|$12,146
|$13,499
|Average
|$10,759
|$11,823
|$13,123
|Rough
|$10,460
|$11,499
|$12,746