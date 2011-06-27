Estimated values
1999 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,205
|$1,882
|$2,222
|Clean
|$1,076
|$1,681
|$1,990
|Average
|$818
|$1,278
|$1,526
|Rough
|$560
|$875
|$1,062
Estimated values
1999 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,227
|$2,127
|$2,583
|Clean
|$1,095
|$1,899
|$2,313
|Average
|$832
|$1,444
|$1,774
|Rough
|$570
|$989
|$1,234
Estimated values
1999 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,138
|$1,804
|$2,138
|Clean
|$1,016
|$1,611
|$1,915
|Average
|$772
|$1,225
|$1,468
|Rough
|$528
|$838
|$1,022