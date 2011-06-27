  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 2002 GMC Sonoma
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Sonoma
5(33%)4(46%)3(21%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
33 reviews
Write a review
See all Sonomas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,856 - $3,705
Used Sonoma for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Miles per gallon

patty, 07/12/2008
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

My Sonoma never even got 19 on a good day. It only gets 17 on the highway. I drive 50 miles round trip highway miles to work every day. I have had it for 6 months and I have to sell it because of the poor mpg.

Report Abuse

Vibration? Vibration!? We don't need...

N. J., 05/27/2002
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I took it in at 400 miles for a vibration coming from the rear. A month later GM says it's inherent to the two- piece driveshaft in extended models and "unrepairable". The dealer has tried hard to correct the problem to no avail. If the Corp. Service Rep. won't authorize re-purchase, I'll have to take refuge in the Lemon Law here in GA.

Report Abuse

2002 Sonoma ZR5

SlickDaddy, 07/26/2002
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

The ZR5 appearance package, $1400, adds a roof rack, bed rails, upgraded wheels, and full length side steps. The S10 uses black, but the GMC uses brushed aluminum and looks much better.

Report Abuse

Good little truck

njoosse, 11/15/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Nice little truck, very reliable. Lots of power, tows easily, good on gas. Its ten years old, with 115000miles, starting to rust. No issues with reliability at all, but I find it has a lot of rattles and squeaks, more than I would expect. Everything works good, air blows cold, heated seats, etc..., overall a good truck.

Report Abuse

Sonoma the truck of many problems

Robert Godfrey, 09/11/2002
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've had problems with the rear, then the transmission, then the engine. Body panels were out of alignment and body rattles. A harsh ride, that's so bad that when you hit a series of small bumps the truck skates sideways, making it the most dangerous pick-up truck I've ever driven. Low unconfortable seats with very poor visibility of the front end, and large blind spots. Makes me sorry I bought a GM vehicle, but I'm stuck with it, maybe this will steer others to another manufacturer.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sonomas for sale

Related Used 2002 GMC Sonoma info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles