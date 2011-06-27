Used 2002 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews
Miles per gallon
My Sonoma never even got 19 on a good day. It only gets 17 on the highway. I drive 50 miles round trip highway miles to work every day. I have had it for 6 months and I have to sell it because of the poor mpg.
Vibration? Vibration!? We don't need...
I took it in at 400 miles for a vibration coming from the rear. A month later GM says it's inherent to the two- piece driveshaft in extended models and "unrepairable". The dealer has tried hard to correct the problem to no avail. If the Corp. Service Rep. won't authorize re-purchase, I'll have to take refuge in the Lemon Law here in GA.
2002 Sonoma ZR5
The ZR5 appearance package, $1400, adds a roof rack, bed rails, upgraded wheels, and full length side steps. The S10 uses black, but the GMC uses brushed aluminum and looks much better.
Good little truck
Nice little truck, very reliable. Lots of power, tows easily, good on gas. Its ten years old, with 115000miles, starting to rust. No issues with reliability at all, but I find it has a lot of rattles and squeaks, more than I would expect. Everything works good, air blows cold, heated seats, etc..., overall a good truck.
Sonoma the truck of many problems
I've had problems with the rear, then the transmission, then the engine. Body panels were out of alignment and body rattles. A harsh ride, that's so bad that when you hit a series of small bumps the truck skates sideways, making it the most dangerous pick-up truck I've ever driven. Low unconfortable seats with very poor visibility of the front end, and large blind spots. Makes me sorry I bought a GM vehicle, but I'm stuck with it, maybe this will steer others to another manufacturer.
