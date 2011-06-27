Estimated values
2001 BMW Z3 2.5i 2dr Roadster (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,882
|$7,517
|$8,981
|Clean
|$4,352
|$6,717
|$8,021
|Average
|$3,292
|$5,117
|$6,101
|Rough
|$2,232
|$3,517
|$4,181
Estimated values
2001 BMW Z3 3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,746
|$7,637
|$9,237
|Clean
|$4,231
|$6,824
|$8,250
|Average
|$3,200
|$5,199
|$6,275
|Rough
|$2,170
|$3,573
|$4,300
Estimated values
2001 BMW Z3 3.0i 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,598
|$11,699
|$13,976
|Clean
|$6,773
|$10,454
|$12,482
|Average
|$5,123
|$7,964
|$9,494
|Rough
|$3,474
|$5,474
|$6,506