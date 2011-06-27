Estimated values
2013 Buick Verano Premium Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,870
|$9,657
|$11,285
|Clean
|$7,408
|$9,100
|$10,596
|Average
|$6,484
|$7,986
|$9,217
|Rough
|$5,560
|$6,872
|$7,838
Estimated values
2013 Buick Verano 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,361
|$7,986
|$9,455
|Clean
|$5,987
|$7,526
|$8,877
|Average
|$5,240
|$6,604
|$7,722
|Rough
|$4,494
|$5,683
|$6,567
Estimated values
2013 Buick Verano Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,502
|$8,136
|$9,614
|Clean
|$6,121
|$7,667
|$9,026
|Average
|$5,357
|$6,728
|$7,852
|Rough
|$4,594
|$5,790
|$6,677
Estimated values
2013 Buick Verano Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,191
|$9,013
|$10,660
|Clean
|$6,769
|$8,493
|$10,009
|Average
|$5,925
|$7,454
|$8,706
|Rough
|$5,080
|$6,414
|$7,404