Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Suburban V2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$582
|$1,339
|$1,747
|Clean
|$521
|$1,198
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$275
|$631
|$824
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Suburban V1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$582
|$1,339
|$1,747
|Clean
|$521
|$1,198
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$275
|$631
|$824
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$582
|$1,339
|$1,747
|Clean
|$521
|$1,198
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$275
|$631
|$824
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Suburban R2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$582
|$1,339
|$1,747
|Clean
|$521
|$1,198
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$275
|$631
|$824