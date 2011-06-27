  1. Home
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,565$33,198$33,973
Clean$32,120$32,743$33,504
Average$31,232$31,832$32,566
Rough$30,343$30,922$31,629
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,399$44,221$45,229
Clean$42,806$43,614$44,604
Average$41,622$42,401$43,356
Rough$40,437$41,188$42,108
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,829$38,547$39,425
Clean$37,313$38,018$38,881
Average$36,281$36,961$37,793
Rough$35,248$35,904$36,704
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,254$35,923$36,740
Clean$34,773$35,430$36,233
Average$33,811$34,445$35,219
Rough$32,849$33,459$34,205
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,018$37,011$38,228
Clean$35,526$36,504$37,700
Average$34,543$35,489$36,645
Rough$33,560$34,473$35,590
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,066$30,742$31,569
Clean$29,656$30,321$31,134
Average$28,835$29,477$30,262
Rough$28,015$28,634$29,391
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,502$41,269$42,209
Clean$39,949$40,703$41,627
Average$38,844$39,572$40,462
Rough$37,738$38,440$39,297
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,682$37,377$38,229
Clean$36,181$36,865$37,701
Average$35,180$35,839$36,646
Rough$34,179$34,814$35,591
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,460$41,226$42,166
Clean$39,907$40,661$41,584
Average$38,803$39,530$40,421
Rough$37,699$38,399$39,257
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,163$33,850$34,693
Clean$32,710$33,386$34,215
Average$31,805$32,458$33,257
Rough$30,900$31,529$32,300
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,722$40,475$41,397
Clean$39,180$39,920$40,826
Average$38,096$38,809$39,683
Rough$37,012$37,699$38,541
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,453$33,202$34,120
Clean$32,010$32,747$33,649
Average$31,124$31,836$32,707
Rough$30,238$30,926$31,766
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,442$41,209$42,148
Clean$39,890$40,644$41,566
Average$38,787$39,514$40,403
Rough$37,683$38,383$39,240
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,955$35,618$36,429
Clean$34,478$35,130$35,926
Average$33,524$34,153$34,921
Rough$32,570$33,176$33,916
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,354$46,213$47,266
Clean$44,735$45,579$46,614
Average$43,497$44,312$45,309
Rough$42,259$43,044$44,005
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$83,081$84,656$86,584
Clean$81,947$83,495$85,389
Average$79,679$81,173$82,999
Rough$77,412$78,851$80,610
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,750$35,409$36,215
Clean$34,276$34,923$35,716
Average$33,327$33,952$34,716
Rough$32,379$32,981$33,717
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,794$30,750$31,920
Clean$29,388$30,328$31,480
Average$28,574$29,484$30,599
Rough$27,761$28,641$29,718
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,107$42,905$43,883
Clean$41,533$42,317$43,277
Average$40,383$41,140$42,066
Rough$39,234$39,963$40,855
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $36,181 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,865 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Grand Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $36,181 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,865 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $36,181 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,865 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee ranges from $34,179 to $38,229, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.