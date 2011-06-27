Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,565
|$33,198
|$33,973
|Clean
|$32,120
|$32,743
|$33,504
|Average
|$31,232
|$31,832
|$32,566
|Rough
|$30,343
|$30,922
|$31,629
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,399
|$44,221
|$45,229
|Clean
|$42,806
|$43,614
|$44,604
|Average
|$41,622
|$42,401
|$43,356
|Rough
|$40,437
|$41,188
|$42,108
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,829
|$38,547
|$39,425
|Clean
|$37,313
|$38,018
|$38,881
|Average
|$36,281
|$36,961
|$37,793
|Rough
|$35,248
|$35,904
|$36,704
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,254
|$35,923
|$36,740
|Clean
|$34,773
|$35,430
|$36,233
|Average
|$33,811
|$34,445
|$35,219
|Rough
|$32,849
|$33,459
|$34,205
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,018
|$37,011
|$38,228
|Clean
|$35,526
|$36,504
|$37,700
|Average
|$34,543
|$35,489
|$36,645
|Rough
|$33,560
|$34,473
|$35,590
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,066
|$30,742
|$31,569
|Clean
|$29,656
|$30,321
|$31,134
|Average
|$28,835
|$29,477
|$30,262
|Rough
|$28,015
|$28,634
|$29,391
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,502
|$41,269
|$42,209
|Clean
|$39,949
|$40,703
|$41,627
|Average
|$38,844
|$39,572
|$40,462
|Rough
|$37,738
|$38,440
|$39,297
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,682
|$37,377
|$38,229
|Clean
|$36,181
|$36,865
|$37,701
|Average
|$35,180
|$35,839
|$36,646
|Rough
|$34,179
|$34,814
|$35,591
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,460
|$41,226
|$42,166
|Clean
|$39,907
|$40,661
|$41,584
|Average
|$38,803
|$39,530
|$40,421
|Rough
|$37,699
|$38,399
|$39,257
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,163
|$33,850
|$34,693
|Clean
|$32,710
|$33,386
|$34,215
|Average
|$31,805
|$32,458
|$33,257
|Rough
|$30,900
|$31,529
|$32,300
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,722
|$40,475
|$41,397
|Clean
|$39,180
|$39,920
|$40,826
|Average
|$38,096
|$38,809
|$39,683
|Rough
|$37,012
|$37,699
|$38,541
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,453
|$33,202
|$34,120
|Clean
|$32,010
|$32,747
|$33,649
|Average
|$31,124
|$31,836
|$32,707
|Rough
|$30,238
|$30,926
|$31,766
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,442
|$41,209
|$42,148
|Clean
|$39,890
|$40,644
|$41,566
|Average
|$38,787
|$39,514
|$40,403
|Rough
|$37,683
|$38,383
|$39,240
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,955
|$35,618
|$36,429
|Clean
|$34,478
|$35,130
|$35,926
|Average
|$33,524
|$34,153
|$34,921
|Rough
|$32,570
|$33,176
|$33,916
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,354
|$46,213
|$47,266
|Clean
|$44,735
|$45,579
|$46,614
|Average
|$43,497
|$44,312
|$45,309
|Rough
|$42,259
|$43,044
|$44,005
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$83,081
|$84,656
|$86,584
|Clean
|$81,947
|$83,495
|$85,389
|Average
|$79,679
|$81,173
|$82,999
|Rough
|$77,412
|$78,851
|$80,610
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,750
|$35,409
|$36,215
|Clean
|$34,276
|$34,923
|$35,716
|Average
|$33,327
|$33,952
|$34,716
|Rough
|$32,379
|$32,981
|$33,717
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,794
|$30,750
|$31,920
|Clean
|$29,388
|$30,328
|$31,480
|Average
|$28,574
|$29,484
|$30,599
|Rough
|$27,761
|$28,641
|$29,718
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,107
|$42,905
|$43,883
|Clean
|$41,533
|$42,317
|$43,277
|Average
|$40,383
|$41,140
|$42,066
|Rough
|$39,234
|$39,963
|$40,855
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A