Estimated values
2004 GMC Envoy XUV SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,602
|$8,435
|$9,963
|Clean
|$5,080
|$7,651
|$9,038
|Average
|$4,037
|$6,084
|$7,187
|Rough
|$2,994
|$4,517
|$5,336
Estimated values
2004 GMC Envoy XUV SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,252
|$2,729
|$2,986
|Clean
|$2,043
|$2,475
|$2,709
|Average
|$1,623
|$1,968
|$2,154
|Rough
|$1,204
|$1,461
|$1,599
Estimated values
2004 GMC Envoy XUV SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,771
|$4,615
|$5,609
|Clean
|$2,513
|$4,186
|$5,088
|Average
|$1,997
|$3,329
|$4,046
|Rough
|$1,481
|$2,472
|$3,004
Estimated values
2004 GMC Envoy XUV SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,853
|$2,081
|$2,206
|Clean
|$1,680
|$1,888
|$2,001
|Average
|$1,335
|$1,501
|$1,592
|Rough
|$990
|$1,115
|$1,182