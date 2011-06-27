  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Envoy XUV
  4. Used 2004 GMC Envoy XUV
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 GMC Envoy XUV SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Envoy XUV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,325
See Envoy XUV Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,325
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,325
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,325
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,325
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,325
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room37 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4945 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49 cu.ft.
Angle of approach34 degrees
Maximum payload1255 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length208.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height77 in.
Wheel base129 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,325
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Envoy XUV Inventory

Related Used 2004 GMC Envoy XUV SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles