I bought my LSi used. It was two years old, but only had about 12k on it. It rides similar to a '92 Corolla, but perhaps with stiffer suspension. Interior is a little cheaper and less practical than a Corolla, but heck for $10k, I have AC, sunroof with tilt that the Corolla LE didn't have, power windows. Engine has been very reliable. It is March 07 and the engine is still fairly quiet when idling and it accelerates fairly smoothly. I did have some electrical issues - power windows malf, radio/clock lite out, speedometer busted, alternator. But it still runs confidently with minimum maintenance. If I only had $1,000 to buy a reliable used car, this would be a killer deal.

