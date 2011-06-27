  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(33)
1993 Geo Prizm Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Totally redesigned and available in base or LSi trim in just a sedan configuration. A driver airbag is standard. ABS is available. Still based on Toyota Corolla design. Standard engine is a 108-horsepower, 1.6-liter, DOHC engine. Available on LSi models is a twin-cam 1.8-liter engine making 115 horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Geo Prizm.

5(45%)
4(46%)
3(3%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.3
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Got a Good Deal
prizm_SF,03/14/2007
I bought my LSi used. It was two years old, but only had about 12k on it. It rides similar to a '92 Corolla, but perhaps with stiffer suspension. Interior is a little cheaper and less practical than a Corolla, but heck for $10k, I have AC, sunroof with tilt that the Corolla LE didn't have, power windows. Engine has been very reliable. It is March 07 and the engine is still fairly quiet when idling and it accelerates fairly smoothly. I did have some electrical issues - power windows malf, radio/clock lite out, speedometer busted, alternator. But it still runs confidently with minimum maintenance. If I only had $1,000 to buy a reliable used car, this would be a killer deal.
A great reliable car
great car,11/30/2007
I purchased my Prizm (1.8L 5speed) with 79,000 miles on it. I'm writing this review because it finally died. I have 244,500 miles on it and the engine still runs like new. Transmission just went out so going to retire this car. This car has never had anything but expected things needed to it (brakes, starter, etc.). This many miles and everything was still working, power windows, locks, sunroof, the air conditon. I would recommend this car to anybody.
Reliable, Durable, and Cheap!
golfingirl,09/02/2010
I never thought I would like this car, after having a Mercedes-Benz prior to this one. I have to say, I am pleasantly surprised. I have nothing but good things to say about it. I have had the car for a year and a half and have never had to do a single repair! I drive it everyday, and I fill up my gas tank about once every three weeks, for about $28 bucks. Can't beat that! I drive it on dirt roads and tote my German shepherd in the back. Nothing phases this car!
one of the best cars
Kortan Kukrer,09/17/2002
I bought this car from dealer at july 2001 with 51.000 miles. Now the engine has 140.000 miles. (I`m a courier. I drive 70 k miles a year) In this period I got the belts and brake pads changed. My car is 5 speed. I never had a automatic. I hate the automatics. The clutch is still original not in very bad condition. The only problem happened was alternator. I use synthetic mobil 1 oil ever 3.000 miles. There is no leak at the engine. Engine runs just perfect. I still can not believe how a car can be this perfect. I recommend this car to everybody. It is a reliable car.
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
