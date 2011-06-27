I bought this car in 1996 with 21k on the odometer. I don't remember doing a deal with the devil, but if I did, it must have been something like this... ME: "So, I need a basic little car that gets good mileage and is fun to drive and easy on my wallet. Oh, and if you wouldn't mind, could you make it so that after 20 years and 290k miles, it still needs no major repairs, and still gets 39mpg and is as reliable as the day I bought it?" DEVIL: "Hmmm, it'll have to be light blue." ME: Gack... well ok." Seriously, in the years that I have had it, many other cars have come to and gone from my garage, but never did I even consider trading in the Prizm. This car...wow.

