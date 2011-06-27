1994 Geo Prizm Review
Other years
Used Prizm for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Passenger airbag is added. Air conditioners get CFC-free coolant.
Most helpful consumer reviews
pnut166,10/26/2008
We`ve had this thing since new in `94. Pretty much stopped doing maintenance for the most part about 5 yrs ago. STILL runs PERFECT - no smoking, loss of power, doesn't use a drop of oil ( even though last oil change was about 10k ago), gets > 30mpg ! Rides and runs good as new ! 150k, still original clutch, no problems other than alternator @ 80k. Almost all door handles, knobs etc. have broken, and paint has faded, but so what! This is by far THE best car I've ever owned, hands down! It takes all the abuse I can throw at it and asks for more!
cy bang,03/07/2016
4dr Sedan
I bought this car in 1996 with 21k on the odometer. I don't remember doing a deal with the devil, but if I did, it must have been something like this... ME: "So, I need a basic little car that gets good mileage and is fun to drive and easy on my wallet. Oh, and if you wouldn't mind, could you make it so that after 20 years and 290k miles, it still needs no major repairs, and still gets 39mpg and is as reliable as the day I bought it?" DEVIL: "Hmmm, it'll have to be light blue." ME: Gack... well ok." Seriously, in the years that I have had it, many other cars have come to and gone from my garage, but never did I even consider trading in the Prizm. This car...wow.
trinity,09/01/2015
LSi 4dr Sedan
Bought this car in 2004 with 120k for 500 it needed a cluck and a tune up 11 years later it's still going strong 309700 on it now I would not trade for anything
Briana,03/15/2016
4dr Sedan
The best car I had! I would still be driving it if I haven't been in a terrible accident. I really miss that car. It's my style, the cranking Windows, excellent motor. She had everything and all worked really good! I wouldn't replace any other vehicle over this GEO. tan/pink color exterior? Loved it!
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5600 rpm
Related Used 1994 Geo Prizm info
