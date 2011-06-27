  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(41)
1994 Geo Prizm Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag is added. Air conditioners get CFC-free coolant.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Geo Prizm.

5(61%)
4(39%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
41 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

can`t kill it
pnut166,10/26/2008
We`ve had this thing since new in `94. Pretty much stopped doing maintenance for the most part about 5 yrs ago. STILL runs PERFECT - no smoking, loss of power, doesn't use a drop of oil ( even though last oil change was about 10k ago), gets > 30mpg ! Rides and runs good as new ! 150k, still original clutch, no problems other than alternator @ 80k. Almost all door handles, knobs etc. have broken, and paint has faded, but so what! This is by far THE best car I've ever owned, hands down! It takes all the abuse I can throw at it and asks for more!
Freakishly Reliable
cy bang,03/07/2016
4dr Sedan
I bought this car in 1996 with 21k on the odometer. I don't remember doing a deal with the devil, but if I did, it must have been something like this... ME: "So, I need a basic little car that gets good mileage and is fun to drive and easy on my wallet. Oh, and if you wouldn't mind, could you make it so that after 20 years and 290k miles, it still needs no major repairs, and still gets 39mpg and is as reliable as the day I bought it?" DEVIL: "Hmmm, it'll have to be light blue." ME: Gack... well ok." Seriously, in the years that I have had it, many other cars have come to and gone from my garage, but never did I even consider trading in the Prizm. This car...wow.
309k
trinity,09/01/2015
LSi 4dr Sedan
Bought this car in 2004 with 120k for 500 it needed a cluck and a tune up 11 years later it's still going strong 309700 on it now I would not trade for anything
U go Geo Prizm!
Briana,03/15/2016
4dr Sedan
The best car I had! I would still be driving it if I haven't been in a terrible accident. I really miss that car. It's my style, the cranking Windows, excellent motor. She had everything and all worked really good! I wouldn't replace any other vehicle over this GEO. tan/pink color exterior? Loved it!
See all 41 reviews of the 1994 Geo Prizm
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Geo Prizm features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Geo Prizm

Used 1994 Geo Prizm Overview

The Used 1994 Geo Prizm is offered in the following submodels: Prizm Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and LSi 4dr Sedan.

