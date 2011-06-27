  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(15)
1992 Geo Prizm Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Four-door hatchback is dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Geo Prizm.

5(33%)
4(54%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

230K and still going strong
RedWonder,08/14/2010
I inherited my prizm for my high school graduation 5 years ago. It now has 230K miles on it and still runs great! I think the frame of the car will fall apart before it stops running - It has lots of rust from being outside, I've gone through 3 door handles, and the radio is questionable - but the engine is still in great shape! The low miles are great and it is truly a dependable car!
Loved My Baby
Dorisk,06/07/2008
I just sold my "baby." This Geo was a very dependable car and very comfortable. The main problem I had with it was the door handles would break. I replaced the front door handle twice and one back door handle. I've had this car since 1995 and just sold it because I purchased a 2009 Toyota Corolla. My Geo had 70,000 miles and is still in good condition. Sold it to my brother-in- law who wanted a vehicle that was easy on gas. He has two SUVs that are gas guzzlers. I hope he has as good luck as I've had with my Geo.
The ride that keeps on going
ronniezlove,05/16/2009
The drivers door handle has broken off and is non functional as well as the inside handle. We open the inside with the handle of a crescent wrench . The passenger door opens from the outside only and we have to use the wrench to get out. So I will say they should have come up with a better door handle system. No problems with the drive train. It does use 5 or 6 qts. of oil a year. Overall, I LOVE this car and would recommend one just like it to anyone!
I love this car
Prizm lover,07/15/2002
This is my first car and I have a hard time considering getting rid of it. It has always been reliable. I have had to replace a few things, but that is to be expected with any car. My boggest complaint is the material made to make the door handles, cup holder, etc. break easily!
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Geo Prizm Overview

The Used 1992 Geo Prizm is offered in the following submodels: Prizm Sedan. Available styles include GSi 4dr Sedan, LSi 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

