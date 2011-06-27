I just sold my "baby." This Geo was a very dependable car and very comfortable. The main problem I had with it was the door handles would break. I replaced the front door handle twice and one back door handle. I've had this car since 1995 and just sold it because I purchased a 2009 Toyota Corolla. My Geo had 70,000 miles and is still in good condition. Sold it to my brother-in- law who wanted a vehicle that was easy on gas. He has two SUVs that are gas guzzlers. I hope he has as good luck as I've had with my Geo.

