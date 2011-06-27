  1. Home
1991 Geo Prizm Review

1991 Highlights

Horsepower is up to 102 on base models and 130 on GSi models.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Almost a quarter million miles
chuck,01/31/2008
Bought this car used from sister in law in 2002. Have put very little maintenance into it but it seems like the engine will run forever, never fails even in cold desmoines winters. Great gas mileage, only thing is need to replace exhaust pipes cat converter, just can't seem to justify getting a newer car when this keeps going and going, I love my geo!
The Phatty G-Ride
The Planet,09/02/2004
This is quite possibly the greatest car ever built. It handles like a Porsche, and has the sophistication of a Crown Vic. I will continue to buy these cars for the rest of my life, even if they are now made by Chevy. I do wish that Geo was still around, because there is much pride beaming from the faces of Geo owners when they look at their grill and see that geodesic-esque symbol that sreams, "Hey look at me! I am QUALITY!"
not what your looking
dylba,05/13/2002
I hate my car! last year it broke 5 times! My kids complain that the rear seat is not comfortable and the front is not either!
Rating 1991 geo Prism GSI
Pat ,09/02/2003
Terrific car! No problems, just normal maintenance. Runs like a top and has plenty of power. Handles extremely well. Just keeps going and going.
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6800 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1991 Geo Prizm is offered in the following submodels: Prizm Hatchback, Prizm Sedan. Available styles include GSi 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, 4dr Hatchback, and GSi 4dr Hatchback.

