1991 Geo Prizm Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,758
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Horsepower is up to 102 on base models and 130 on GSi models.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
chuck,01/31/2008
Bought this car used from sister in law in 2002. Have put very little maintenance into it but it seems like the engine will run forever, never fails even in cold desmoines winters. Great gas mileage, only thing is need to replace exhaust pipes cat converter, just can't seem to justify getting a newer car when this keeps going and going, I love my geo!
The Planet,09/02/2004
This is quite possibly the greatest car ever built. It handles like a Porsche, and has the sophistication of a Crown Vic. I will continue to buy these cars for the rest of my life, even if they are now made by Chevy. I do wish that Geo was still around, because there is much pride beaming from the faces of Geo owners when they look at their grill and see that geodesic-esque symbol that sreams, "Hey look at me! I am QUALITY!"
dylba,05/13/2002
I hate my car! last year it broke 5 times! My kids complain that the rear seat is not comfortable and the front is not either!
Pat ,09/02/2003
Terrific car! No problems, just normal maintenance. Runs like a top and has plenty of power. Handles extremely well. Just keeps going and going.
Features & Specs
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6800 rpm
