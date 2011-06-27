Vehicle overview

In short, the Prizm is one of the best compact cars money can buy. It does everything well and looks good, too. Better yet, it is essentially a reskinned Toyota Corolla, which bodes well for reliability and resale value. To top things off, the previous-generation Prizm earned very high marks in initial quality studies, scoring better than the Infiniti G20 and Honda Accord.

But there is a problem, and that problem is price. Slotted between the Cavalier and Malibu, the small Prizm is no bargain once options are added. In some cases, a well-equipped Prizm is more expensive than a similarly loaded Malibu.

Still, there are compelling reasons to choose the Prizm. Its excellent reliability record, coupled with tasteful styling and outstanding assembly quality, goes a long way toward selling consumers on the Prizm. The car feels substantial, conveying the impression that it will last quite a long time. In contrast, the Cavalier feels somewhat cheap, flimsy and unrefined. The solid Malibu doesn't appeal to buyers looking for a smaller package.

A 120-horsepower engine is standard on all Prizms, and side airbags are optional. A handling package consisting of larger tires and a front stabilizer bar has been discontinued, though front and rear stabilizer bars are standard. All interior fabrics feature Scotchgard stain protection and the exhaust system is composed of stainless steel. As on last year's model, and in a break with GM tradition, antilock brakes are optional rather than standard.

Interior accommodations are rather sparse in base Prizms, but LSi's come with uplevel fittings and trim. Either model offers excellent ergonomics; all the switches and controls fall readily to hand and the gauges are clear and legible. The seats are firm but comfortable. The clutch is a joy to work and the five-speed manual snicks fluidly from gear to gear.

Prizm is strictly econo-issue in base trim, but add aluminum wheels and a premium equipment package to a LSi, and the Prizm transforms itself into a mini-Camry. Also available is a CD player and extended range speakers that sound great. Truly, a fully loaded Prizm is a fine car. However, a Prizm LSi with every available option closes quickly on $20,000. For that kind of cash you can buy a Honda Accord, a Ford Contour, a Nissan Altima or a Chevrolet Malibu LS. The identically sized Cavalier LS would save you several thousand dollars and include a generous level of trimmings. Keep a lid on the options, however, and the Prizm makes much more sense.