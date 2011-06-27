  1. Home
Used 1993 Geo Prizm LSi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length172.7 in.
Curb weight2359 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polynesian Green Metallic
  • White
  • Gulfstream Teal Metallic
  • Slate Blue Mica
  • Black Mist Metallic
  • Crimson Cloak Mica
  • Crystalrose Mica
  • Ice Blue Mica
  • Bright Red
