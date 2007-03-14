Used 1993 Geo Prizm for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- used
1994 Geo Prizm78,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,500
- used
1996 Geo Prizm156,914 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,795
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Geo Prizm
prizm_SF,03/14/2007
I bought my LSi used. It was two years old, but only had about 12k on it. It rides similar to a '92 Corolla, but perhaps with stiffer suspension. Interior is a little cheaper and less practical than a Corolla, but heck for $10k, I have AC, sunroof with tilt that the Corolla LE didn't have, power windows. Engine has been very reliable. It is March 07 and the engine is still fairly quiet when idling and it accelerates fairly smoothly. I did have some electrical issues - power windows malf, radio/clock lite out, speedometer busted, alternator. But it still runs confidently with minimum maintenance. If I only had $1,000 to buy a reliable used car, this would be a killer deal.