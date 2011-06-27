1990 Geo Prizm Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,841
Used Prizm for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Sporty GSi models added to lineup, powered by a 115-horsepower version of standard DOHC 1.6-liter engine. GSi trim adds body-color bumpers, power steering, four-wheel disc brakes and a tachometer.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Geo Prizm.
Most helpful consumer reviews
carol97,03/01/2014
I bought this car used in 2012. It was in bad shape when I got it due to prior owners neglect. I put a lot of work into it a little at a time. I wanted an older car I could fix up. New windshield, new brakes, new thermostat (wasn't heating up the interior of car). interior door knobs, new battery, new starter, new serpentine belt, the radiator hose had a leak but I got that fixed right away. The headlights were the old type, so I upgraded to the best bulbs on the market. The bulbs were 50 bucks each, and well worth it. It runs great now, and haven't had anymore problems with it. It is a basic car with NO computer stuff. It gets me from 'point' A to B, and I don't have a car payment.
Prizman,05/01/2002
I purchased this car new in 1990. FOr the last 11 years, it has been the most reliable car I have seen. Eleven years later, it has 245675 miles and still going strong, original clutch, roginal transmission!!! I sure got my money's worth out of this car. I am sure I will get 300Kmi with no problems.
beanpotm,07/12/2002
bought this geo prism in 1990, new and have had wonderful luck with it. I am a petite female and I have always found it was extremely comfortable to drive. Still very responsive. I have 111,000 miles, and it was never garaged throughout some tough winters. I now have a little rust underneath panel, still running great.It has never broken down or been in accident
Nick,10/02/2008
This car has been the best investment i've ever made! It has 263,500 mi and still running strong, doesn't burn oil, starts right up, even spins the tires pretty good, all while getting great gas millage! I've only replaced the exhaust manifold (cracked), and the starter. Everything else (as far as I can tell) is still straight from the factory.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Geo Prizm features & specs
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Prizm
Related Used 1990 Geo Prizm info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019