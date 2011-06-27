  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
1990 Geo Prizm Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Sporty GSi models added to lineup, powered by a 115-horsepower version of standard DOHC 1.6-liter engine. GSi trim adds body-color bumpers, power steering, four-wheel disc brakes and a tachometer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Geo Prizm.

5(65%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.5
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Take care of it and it will last a long time.
carol97,03/01/2014
I bought this car used in 2012. It was in bad shape when I got it due to prior owners neglect. I put a lot of work into it a little at a time. I wanted an older car I could fix up. New windshield, new brakes, new thermostat (wasn't heating up the interior of car). interior door knobs, new battery, new starter, new serpentine belt, the radiator hose had a leak but I got that fixed right away. The headlights were the old type, so I upgraded to the best bulbs on the market. The bulbs were 50 bucks each, and well worth it. It runs great now, and haven't had anymore problems with it. It is a basic car with NO computer stuff. It gets me from 'point' A to B, and I don't have a car payment.
MOST RELIABLE FOR THAT LAST 11 YEARS
Prizman,05/01/2002
I purchased this car new in 1990. FOr the last 11 years, it has been the most reliable car I have seen. Eleven years later, it has 245675 miles and still going strong, original clutch, roginal transmission!!! I sure got my money's worth out of this car. I am sure I will get 300Kmi with no problems.
reliable for 12 years in northeast cold
beanpotm,07/12/2002
bought this geo prism in 1990, new and have had wonderful luck with it. I am a petite female and I have always found it was extremely comfortable to drive. Still very responsive. I have 111,000 miles, and it was never garaged throughout some tough winters. I now have a little rust underneath panel, still running great.It has never broken down or been in accident
Great Car!
Nick,10/02/2008
This car has been the best investment i've ever made! It has 263,500 mi and still running strong, doesn't burn oil, starts right up, even spins the tires pretty good, all while getting great gas millage! I've only replaced the exhaust manifold (cracked), and the starter. Everything else (as far as I can tell) is still straight from the factory.
See all 20 reviews of the 1990 Geo Prizm
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Geo Prizm features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Geo Prizm

Used 1990 Geo Prizm Overview

The Used 1990 Geo Prizm is offered in the following submodels: Prizm Hatchback, Prizm Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, GSi 4dr Hatchback, 4dr Hatchback, and GSi 4dr Sedan.

