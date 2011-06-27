Estimated values
1993 Geo Prizm 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,294
|$1,597
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,141
|$1,411
|$1,556
|Average
|$835
|$1,040
|$1,151
|Rough
|$529
|$669
|$745
Estimated values
1993 Geo Prizm LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,404
|$1,638
|$1,765
|Clean
|$1,238
|$1,448
|$1,562
|Average
|$906
|$1,067
|$1,154
|Rough
|$574
|$686
|$747