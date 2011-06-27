  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Prizm
  4. Used 1995 Geo Prizm
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(60)
Appraise this car

1995 Geo Prizm Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Geo Prizm for Sale
List Price Estimate
$810 - $1,913
Used Prizm for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Base 1.6-liter engine loses horsepower. All models get new wheel covers, and leather is newly optional on LSi.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Geo Prizm.

5(60%)
4(33%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The BEST Car Ever
portes,11/30/2011
My great Geo Prizm 95 LSI (automatic) just reached 300,000 trouble free miles. That is 60,000 more miles than going to the moon. No special maintenance and no special anything. Just regular oil changes. Only replaced wearable parts such as breaks, alternator, starter, and catalytic converter once or twice. Everything else has been flawless.
1995 1.8 5-speed sedan
bobbluesea,05/01/2013
LSi 4dr Sedan
279,000 care-free miles.... Excellent quality! 321,600 continuing care-free miles
Very reliable car!
kf41,03/11/2015
LSi 4dr Sedan
I bought this car used 10 years ago not expecting it to last this long. It had 63k miles when I bought it and now has close to 120k mile now. This car is very reliable and starts on the coldest mornings. If you take care of it, it will take care of you and this car has done that. I wish Chevy still made these cars because I would buy another one at the drop of a hat!
What a CAR !!!!!
faraaz,11/28/2013
I have been reading reviews of many owners of this car and it seems this simple car just makes a place in your heart. Just like many other owners, I cannot think of parting away from this car. This car has really been like a reliable partner. I have 5 spd stick shift and It just turned 200K miles and boy that was a proud moment for both of us. It is amazing how such a simple car can be so good and reliable. This is one tough car which looks not so tough. Just regular oil changes, Timing Belt change, Fuel Filter change and tune ups, changed the alternator and Starter once and this car is still going strong. Wish they could make cars like these more.
See all 60 reviews of the 1995 Geo Prizm
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Geo Prizm features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Geo Prizm

Used 1995 Geo Prizm Overview

The Used 1995 Geo Prizm is offered in the following submodels: Prizm Sedan. Available styles include LSi 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Geo Prizm?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Geo Prizms are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Geo Prizm for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Geo Prizm.

Can't find a used 1995 Geo Prizms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Geo Prizm for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,183.

Find a used Geo for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,117.

Find a used certified pre-owned Geo Prizm for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,500.

Find a used certified pre-owned Geo for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,574.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Geo Prizm?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Geo lease specials
Check out Geo Prizm lease specials

Related Used 1995 Geo Prizm info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles