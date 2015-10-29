Used 2002 Chevrolet Prizm for Sale Near Me
7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 133,662 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,990
- 123,120 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,999
- 69,690 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,495
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,989
- 76,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,490
- 99,341 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,800
- 161,452 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Prizm searches:
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Prizm
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Prizm
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.352 Reviews
Report abuse
Charles Miska,10/29/2015
4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
We bought our Prism as a first car for our 16 year old son. He wanted a manual transmission and learned to drive a stick after we bought the Prism. Our car had 70,000 miles on it when we bought it and I got a terrific price for it. This little car has been sensational! Shifts crisply through all the gears, has exceptional zip for the little engine, brakes well and while it's a base model, all the controls and amenities work perfectly. We have not experienced the oil usage issue many other reviewers have, which is interesting, given that we live on a steep mountainside and the car is a manual transmission driven by a teenager. You'd think our unit would be susceptible to the oil problem, but no, it runs better than either of the cars we bought for our other kids.