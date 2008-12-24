Used 2001 Chevrolet Prizm for Sale Near Me
7 listings
- 69,690 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,495
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,989
- 76,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,490
- 99,341 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,800
- 133,662 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,990
- 123,120 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,999
- 161,452 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Patrick ,12/24/2008
I bought this for $3000 over the summer to replace a Cavalier. Mileage is great, performance is pretty good considering it only has 125 hp. Put some decent tires on it and cornering is really fun. Stereo is not too shabby either. Only drawbacks that I have encountered are fading paint, the interior plastic around the door frame is peeling (that most have come from the GM part of the joint project), and no center armrest. Besides that you can't beat it. Like everyone else has already said, it's just a Toyota with a Chevy emblem on it. A very easy way to save $2000 vs a Corolla, and even more on gas. This thing is bulletproof with proper maintenance. The perfect city car!