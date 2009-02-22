Used 2000 Chevrolet Prizm for Sale Near Me

7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prizm Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  • 2000 Chevrolet Prizm
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Prizm

    76,548 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Prizm
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Prizm

    99,341 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $1,800

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Prizm LSi in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Prizm LSi

    69,690 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Prizm in Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Prizm

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,989

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Prizm
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Prizm

    161,452 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,595

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Prizm in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Prizm

    133,662 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Prizm in Silver
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Prizm

    123,120 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Prizm searches:

Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Prizm
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Prizm

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Prizm

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Prizm
Overall Consumer Rating
438 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
  • 5
    (34%)
  • 4
    (45%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Great car
Greg,02/22/2009
We purchased this car new in 2000. I do not have one bad word to say about this car. It has been a great little car. No problems what so ever. It is the best value for a car I have ever bought. If all US car maker made their cars of this quality, they would not be in the mess that they now are in. Bravo to General Motors for this car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Prizm
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to