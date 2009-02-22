Used 2000 Chevrolet Prizm for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS IS THE SAME AS A TOYOTA COROLLA! GOOGLE IT! - AWESOME 1.8L CHAIN DRIVEN ENGINE - LOW ORIGINAL MILES YES ONLY 76K ORIGINAL MILES - PIRELLI TIRES IN GREAT SHAPE - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - COLD AC - GREAT GAS MILEAGE AND A GOOD RELIABLE TRANSPORT CAR - FOR THE AGE/MILES ITS IN GOOD SHAPE, SEE PICS FOR BURN MARKS ON SEATS. ITS NOT A SMOKER CAR BUT IT MAY HAVE A *HINT* OF SMOKE - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Prizm .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1Y1SK528XYZ436361

Stock: DF6152581T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

