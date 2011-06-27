  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(32)
1996 Geo Metro Review

1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
$683 - $1,624
General Motors calls the Metro "the small car with big ideas." Big dreams, more likely. What we have here is transportation in its most basic form. The Metro hatchback and sedan are bargains on the new car market from a financial perspective, but they don't offer much value in comparison to other vehicles in this price range.

What else is even in this price range? The Hyundai Accent is, and if early indications are correct, it offers consumers much more for the money. True, Hyundai's aren't notoriously reliable, but the Accent benefits from a new engine and technologies that have often been reserved for higher echelon automobiles. In contrast, the Metro comes across as an underdeveloped tin can. Even Ford's underwhelming Aspire seems to be a better, though uglier, buy.

Metro sports dual airbags, and in the way of standard equipment, the hatchback comes with very little. The base sedan is better appointed, and LSi models add little more than a few convenience items. A wimpy 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine powers the hatchback; other Metros get a 70-horsepower four cylinder as an upgrade. While more sprightly than a comparably equipped Ford Aspire, the Metro LSi is still no drag racer. The base hatchback is even more sluggish.

For 1996, the Metro is spruced up with four new exterior colors and added equipment content for all models. This helps the value equation somewhat, but not enough to sway our opinion. LSi coupes benefit from this strategy the most, getting body color bumpers and standard 7-spoke wheel covers, as well as remote outside mirrors and a map pocket on the front passenger seat. It looks better, that's for sure. Also new is a "zoned" rear window defogger that clears the center of the glass first.

A fully loaded LSi sedan can top $13,000. That's Geo Prizm territory, folks, and the Prizm is in a different league than the Metro. Our advice in this segment? Try an Accent. If a Hyundai doesn't sit well with you, get a nice used car. Chances are you'll be happier with it.

A zoned rear window defroster clears the center of the Metro's tiny rear backlight first, base coupes get dual exterior mirrors and LSi coupes get hubcaps and body-color bumpers.

5(38%)
4(53%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
32 reviews
Marvelous Marv,10/13/2010
I drive to work, all freeway speeds and on the "flat". ONE WAY, BUMPER TO BUMPER. No need to pass. Zero acceleration at this speed, but more than need acceleration in town.Have air conditioning, is adequate with tinted windows to keep comfortable at 100 degrees after 10-15 minutes of cooling. Will not stay cool at idling--needs 1500-200 rpm to cool. Adequately. Added cruise control-- millage increased from 42 mpg to 45.6 mpg at 50-60 mph with this change. Nothing breaks, excellent car but VERY NOISY--have double insulated doors with Dynomat sound insulation, it helped ---now I can tell the noise is coming from the floor-- 95-98 db--OSHA action time for this amount of noise is 15 minutes.
best little car ever built! mine is an automatic..
Brenda Cea-Collazo,02/21/2015
LSi 2dr Hatchback
I've owned my geo since 2006 (I'm the 3rd owner) n love every minute of her , nicknamed her ladybug, since she's red....only have done the basic maintenance, except recently had to get brake work, and radiator hoses replaced plus the timing belt n water pump replaced...since I drive in town n not much on the highway I know that does a lot of wear n tear on a car n in our desert it is even more brutal...I got the car at 154,000 it is now close to 204,000....UPDATED 2/23/17 still own my little red car, mileage a little over 225,000!! still running good!..................UPDATE....2/25/18 still own this gem n its over 236,000 miles! still runs great....:) ****9/11/2018 just a bit over 243,000...runs good still....**** :( in 7/2019 my lady bug went to car heaven after I was struggling with work n trying keep up with maintenance n let an important repair not get done...I was on the freeway n it sputtered n I pulled over n it died forever (254,000 + miles)...she was a good little car!! r.i.p. lady bug <3
duck on a junebug
michael,09/12/2009
I love this car. I purchased my 96 metro 5 speed for only 800.00. At first (being a bigger guy) I was actually embarrassed to be seen in it, then as I would drive by the fuel pumps, and see people standing at the pumps looking all depressed, I learned to smile as I drove past them. As far as acceleration... Don't need it. I just leave a little earlier going somewhere and as people pass me I just think"go ahead, burn all your gas up... Don't care."as far as parking, it's like parking a go-cart.......... Bottom line........... I love this car!
Go Geo
Geogo,12/10/2008
I have owned the car for 2 years and have put over 115K miles on it.. I have replaced nothing, and beat and abused this car and it won't break. Everything works, looks decent. Gets about 35mpg, costs $8 to fill up right now with gas being $1.75. I have changed the oil about once every 10-15K miles and it never uses any oil. Starts every time.
See all 32 reviews of the 1996 Geo Metro
MPG
37 city / 44 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
55 hp @ 5700 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1996 Geo Metro is offered in the following submodels: Metro Hatchback, Metro Sedan. Available styles include LSi 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, LSi 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

