1996 Geo Metro Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
General Motors calls the Metro "the small car with big ideas." Big dreams, more likely. What we have here is transportation in its most basic form. The Metro hatchback and sedan are bargains on the new car market from a financial perspective, but they don't offer much value in comparison to other vehicles in this price range.
What else is even in this price range? The Hyundai Accent is, and if early indications are correct, it offers consumers much more for the money. True, Hyundai's aren't notoriously reliable, but the Accent benefits from a new engine and technologies that have often been reserved for higher echelon automobiles. In contrast, the Metro comes across as an underdeveloped tin can. Even Ford's underwhelming Aspire seems to be a better, though uglier, buy.
Metro sports dual airbags, and in the way of standard equipment, the hatchback comes with very little. The base sedan is better appointed, and LSi models add little more than a few convenience items. A wimpy 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine powers the hatchback; other Metros get a 70-horsepower four cylinder as an upgrade. While more sprightly than a comparably equipped Ford Aspire, the Metro LSi is still no drag racer. The base hatchback is even more sluggish.
For 1996, the Metro is spruced up with four new exterior colors and added equipment content for all models. This helps the value equation somewhat, but not enough to sway our opinion. LSi coupes benefit from this strategy the most, getting body color bumpers and standard 7-spoke wheel covers, as well as remote outside mirrors and a map pocket on the front passenger seat. It looks better, that's for sure. Also new is a "zoned" rear window defogger that clears the center of the glass first.
A fully loaded LSi sedan can top $13,000. That's Geo Prizm territory, folks, and the Prizm is in a different league than the Metro. Our advice in this segment? Try an Accent. If a Hyundai doesn't sit well with you, get a nice used car. Chances are you'll be happier with it.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Geo Metro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Metro
Related Used 1996 Geo Metro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019