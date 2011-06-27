  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet Metro Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  Inexpensive base model, great gas mileage, large dealer network.
  Inexpensive looking inside and out, buzzy motors, low equipment levels, poor value when equipped with options.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Rock-bottom price and great mileage -- and we would still rather have just about anything else.

Vehicle overview

General Motors calls the 2000 Metro "a low-cost vehicle that provides new-car peace of mind and excellent fuel economy to the buyer shopping for reliable transportation." Fair enough, being that most small cars are cheap and get good gas mileage. But what we have here is automotive transport in its most basic form competing with larger, more powerful Korean entries and certified used cars from big-brand Japanese automakers. This market climate does not spell success for Metro. As any good comparison shopper will tell you, a bargain is only a bargain in comparison to what else is available for the same price.

So what other new vehicles are even available in this class? Chevy lists only three direct competitors for the Metro, all of them imports: the Hyundai Accent, the Kia Sephia and Metro's twin, the Suzuki Swift. True, Hyundai's reliability record is unimpressive, but recent indicators point to improved build quality in the Accent, which has a longer list of standard equipment and a far better warranty than the little Chevy. Plus, it's been redesigned for 2000, and improved in every way. And for our money, Kia's Sephia feels more substantial than the Canadian-built Metro. In contrast, the Metro comes across as a tinny, bare bones econocar. Finally, the Swift is essentially identical to the Metro, but without the Chevy's roadside-assistance coverage or extensive dealership network. On the used-car market, a buyer could select a certified used Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla and get more passenger room, more powerful engines, and world-renowned reputations for reliability.

Metro does feature dual depowered airbags, but in the way of standard equipment the base hatchback comes with little else. LSi models add a few convenience items, but this trim level is the ticket to many much-desired accessories such as remote exterior mirrors, a rear wiper/washer and an automatic transmission. A tiny, 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine attempts to motivate the base Metro with its 55 horsepower, but we know of some personal watercraft with more oomph. The LSi gets a 79-horsepower four-cylinder. Still, the Metro LSi is no stoplight sprinter, and the base hatchback is pathetically sluggish.

We don't recommend the Metro, and new paint colors for 2000 aren't going to do much to change our opinion of the baby Chevy. Why not? Because a fully loaded LSi Sedan tops $14,000 with an automatic transmission and antilock brakes. That's Chevy Prizm and Ford Focus territory, folks, and they are both in a different - and, let's face it, a much better - league than the Metro. Our advice in this low-cost segment remains to try the Accent or Sephia. If a Korean-assembled car doesn't sit well with you, get a nice used Honda or Toyota. You will probably be happier with it.

2000 Highlights

Two new colors help buyers differentiate between 1999 and 2000 Metros.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Metro.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Little Car
dragonxks,01/10/2013
I bought this after my 66' mustang got wrecked I wanted something that was cheap on gas so I got this lil Metro hatchback. I got it for $1,900 with 197+ miles. Put new tires on it for 150$ and replaced the EGR valve that was throwing a code and did a basic tune up on it, plugs,wires,filters and sea-foamed it. Runs perfect. I took it on a vacation trip from Reno to Crescent City ca. I was doing 75 the whole way with my boyfriend and 110 German shepherd and 2 duffel bags of stuff. I was getting 50 mpg when I ran Lucas injector cleaner in the gas tank. Comfy seats surprisingly
Best and first car
danamarie4,04/05/2012
I got into a wreck with my 2000 chevy metro the 6th week I owned her. I was driving down a dirt road and hit a deer going around a corner; my metro spun and hit the deer twice. Once up front, once in the back. I spun again and tilted onto my driver side and slid 50ft into the woods and hit TWO trees. When she stood upright my only damage was on my drivers side (Needed new doors which were fixed for $300) I came out of that wreck alive because of how GOOD the Chevy Metro was built. I would recommend this car to any parents looking for a car of their child. A pretty inexpensive car to fix and buy. (Mine was an automatic not a 5 speed but they dont have that option)
Love this car!
cairishguy,04/22/2010
Bought this car new and have been driving for 10 years. This is the most trouble free car I have ever owned. The only thing that has failed on this car has been the a/c compressor at 80k miles. That is using the a/c every day summer and winter since I bought it. I've done regular maintenance and this thing just drives forever. I get 45 mpg and the insurance is really low. I've got 124,000 miles and still runs great!
Low Cost, Reliable Commuter
Hereld Stuart,06/24/2002
I average about 45 mpg, commuting on highway, some mountainous road, and some stop&go commuting. I have about 100,000 miles on my 2000 Metro, with no mechanical problems whatsoever. I replace the oil/filter every 5k miles, and have replaced the plugs, the manual transaxle fluid, the brake pads, and the tires once each, every thing else is original. It handles very well under all conditions (except for high winds). Acceleration is not great, especially with air conditioning on, but it's acceptable.
See all 27 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Metro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
32 city / 41 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
55 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
31 city / 38 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
79 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet Metro features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
