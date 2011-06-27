  1. Home
1990 Geo Metro Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Passive front seatbelts are added, and automatics get a new brake/transmission shift interlock. Fuel sipper strippo model is now called XFi and gets 53 mpg in the city. XFi engine makes only 49 horsepower. Four-door hatch is now available in base trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Geo Metro.

Most helpful consumer reviews

best kept secret on the planet
ZAKEN1,03/18/2009
I bought my 1990 Geo Metro from the original owner in 1992, with 58,000 miles on it. It was used daily for a 100 + mile freeway run; the easiest possible type of driving. The owner had been using Castrol Syntec 5W-50 synthetic oil, and had added an Amsoil bypass oil filter. I continued using the same oil and changing oil and filters regularly. The car is now 19 years old, and has run nearly 300,000 miles. I've replaced two timing belts, a water pump, an alternator, an oil seal, two sets of front brakes, tires, batteries, and tune up parts. The engine never had any internal repairs, has the original clutch, and runs better today than it did when I bought it (I am a professional mechanic).
Lasts Long
Bill,02/14/2007
It has been 16 years since I had bought my Metro when it was new and it had nearly 600,000 miles. I have gone through 4 clutches, 2 front subframes, and 1 floorboard, which I replaced because it caved in last month on I-10. I had it dynoed 3 months ago and it made 21 hp, pretty good for such a high mileage car. Unfortunately, last week I parked it too close to the dump trucks at the quarry and I ran over it. That was when I discovered it was saturated with rust. Overall, it was a great car.
1990 Geo Metro LSI Convertible
Metro Man,02/08/2009
Using 93 Octane, Full tire pressure, and a top notch Air Cleaner.. My Metro Gets 50 + MPG !!! Garage kept buy the one owner "Retired old lady" Never seen a hint of salt. Great car, Convertible, It might have a 1.0 liter Three Cylinder. But she has plenty of get up and go around the winding roads of Watkens Glen. Top speed Clocked at 108 MPH. Not too Shabby.
First new car I bought
just_john,02/21/2013
I bought the 1990 Metro new for $6499. My wife used to drive between Randolph AFB and Lackland AFB everyday for work. Almost always she would encounter "rush hour traffic" that moved at 45-50 MPH. On her 90 mile commute at this low speed she routinely achieved 62-63 MPG week after week. After about 18 months she decided that she needed a more comfortable car. It had 65,000 trouble-free miles on it when we sold it. No cruise control, no A/C, no frills of any kind. BTW, on a trip to South Dakota and back we averaged 65 MPH and got 46 MPG HWY.
Features & Specs

MPG
38 city / 45 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
49 hp @ 4700 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Geo Metro Overview

The Used 1990 Geo Metro is offered in the following submodels: Metro Hatchback, Metro Convertible. Available styles include XFi 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Hatchback, LSi 2dr Convertible, LSi 2dr Hatchback, and LSi 4dr Hatchback.

