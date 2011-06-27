This is a red 1991 Geo Metro 4 door hatchback 1.0L 3 cyl 5 speed (with a/c). It starts everytime. Parts are CHEAP! It costs VERY little to maintain. It's not a looker, I won't lie, but if you have a long commute, and can live without airbags, and ABS, I would recommend it. I do not feel super safe in this, but with extra caution, I've learned to absorb that fear! I do not reccommend this vehicle for more than 60 miles each way, or more than an hour drive with no traffic each way. It's not the most comfortable and it's very low to the ground. But with an average of 40-44 mpg, you can't go wrong. Shocks are poor. Overall build quality for a car this old is very good. Has 157000 miles.

