1991 Geo Metro Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$677 - $1,610
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
LSi Convertible debuts, and includes driver airbag and larger tires. Convertible seats only two.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Geo Metro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
onesmartchick,05/16/2015
LSi 2dr Convertible
This post is far later than the dates of previous posts, but I am a newly acquired Metro Convertible owner. I read a lot of posts and googled information written by Metro owners to get educated before I took the plunge, and SO glad I did! It is a blast to drive, and being a stick, even more fun. Pristine condition 1991 with 93,000 miles, never seen winter, not a lick of rust, very comfortable even on long trips. The elderly man I purchased it from babied it from day 1. Seats were redone with 2" of foam added for comfort and recovered with vinyl. Door panel covers and floor carpeting also updated. Passed Etest and Certification with flying colours. Engine compartment is immaculate! 2FUN42!
GeoownerinTexas,07/20/2007
This is a red 1991 Geo Metro 4 door hatchback 1.0L 3 cyl 5 speed (with a/c). It starts everytime. Parts are CHEAP! It costs VERY little to maintain. It's not a looker, I won't lie, but if you have a long commute, and can live without airbags, and ABS, I would recommend it. I do not feel super safe in this, but with extra caution, I've learned to absorb that fear! I do not reccommend this vehicle for more than 60 miles each way, or more than an hour drive with no traffic each way. It's not the most comfortable and it's very low to the ground. But with an average of 40-44 mpg, you can't go wrong. Shocks are poor. Overall build quality for a car this old is very good. Has 157000 miles.
Good Car,07/14/2007
Bought with 154K. Have owned 4 yrs. Great on gas 42/47 MPG. No major problems. Tune up in yard in 1 hr. Parts are cheap. I have 5 spd convertible w/ no options. Love it!!
Andrew,05/22/2009
I love this car. Second car I bought and only car I will need again. I get 50 mpg if I'm gentle. I have beaten on the vehicle a lot and does not want to break. Only magor issue was the rear main seal and it was a ok fix. I have put 30,000 miles on it since I bought it with and done only oil change and main seal. If I could only car I would drive. Vehicle handles better then my Jeep in the winter. The car gets a lot of laughs but when the gas prices reached $4 a gallon I was laughing and people started buying metros for $4000. I will have to say it is not the greatest car by a long shot. But compared to what I put in and got out. I'm very happy. Perfect college car
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Geo Metro features & specs
MPG
34 city / 41 hwy
Seats
5-speed manual
Gas
55 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1991 Geo Metro info
