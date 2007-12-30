Used 2001 Chevrolet Metro for Sale Near Me
- 199,918 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,795
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Metro
petsr4ever05,12/30/2007
I live out in the country and have to drive 36 miles (one way) to work and back every day. Everyone kept telling me that if I ever hit a deer with my little car, I would not survive the collision. Well, about a month ago I was cruising along at about 60 miles an hour and a big buck jumped right out in front of me. I never had time to even put on the brakes. I hit it broadside going at least 60. The airbags deployed, and I was able to pull over to the side of the road. It killed the deer, and it killed my car (a complete and total loss), but I didn't have a scratch on me. Now I know that even the small cars do have enough protection for the driver to survive that kind of collision.