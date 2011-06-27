  1. Home
1998 Chevrolet Metro Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Easy to park in urban areas, fantastic fuel economy with manual transmission
  • Slow, ugly, and cheap. Need we say more?
Chevrolet Metro for Sale
List Price Estimate
$681 - $1,615
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

General Motors calls the Metro "the small car with big ideas." Big dreams, more likely. What we have here is transportation in its most basic form. The Metro hatchback and sedan are bargains on the new car market from a financial perspective, but they don't offer much value in comparison to other vehicles in this price range.

What else is even in this price range? The Hyundai Accent is, and it offers consumers more for the money. True, Hyundai's reliability record is unimpressive, but current indicators point to improved build quality in the Accent and other recent Hyundai models. In contrast, the Metro comes across as an underdeveloped tin can. Even Ford's underwhelming Aspire seemed to be a better, though uglier, buy, until it expired last year. We'd also investigate the Kia Sephia, which feels more substantial than the Chevy.

Metro sports dual airbags, and in the way of standard equipment, the base hatchback comes with very little. LSi models add little more than a few convenience items, but this trim level is the ticket to many almost necessary accessories such as a rear wiper/washer, remote exterior mirrors and an automatic transmission. A wimpy 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine powers the base hatchback; LSi's get a 70-horsepower four-cylinder under the hood that has been improved for better acceleration for 1998 by the inclusion of two additional valves per cylinder. While more sprightly than last year, the Metro LSi is still no drag racer. The base hatchback is pathetically sluggish.

For 1998, the Metro is spruced up with a Chevrolet badge and revised styling. General Motors evidently feels that the Geo brand has run its course, and is grouping all of last year's Geo models under the Chevrolet banner at dealerships. Fascias front and rear are restyled, and so are the wheelcover selections. New radios, new interior fabrics and a hot new gold paint color finish of the improvements this year.

The revised engine in the LSi helps the value equation somewhat, but not enough to sway our opinion. Why? A fully loaded LSi sedan can top $13,000. That's Chevy Cavalier and Ford Escort territory, folks, and they are both in a different, and much better, league than the Metro. Our advice in this segment? Try an Accent or a Sephia. If a Korean-assembled car doesn't sit well with you, get a nice used car. Chances are you'll be happier with it.

1998 Highlights

The Geo badge is replaced with a Chevy bowtie. Styling is updated front and rear. The LSi's four-cylinder engine gets four valves per cylinder for more power and better acceleration. Second-generation airbags are standard equipment. Wheel covers are revised, new radios, new interior fabrics and the addition of California Gold Metallic to the paint palette round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chevrolet Metro.

5(59%)
4(41%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
22 reviews
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What's not to like
boaw,05/18/2008
Never breaks down. More comfortable on long trips than my Subaru Outback. Amazing MPG. Great snow car with proper tires. Fun to drive. You can speed without fear of getting a ticket as cops don't believe their radar. Cost $8,000 new
If you're cheap, you'll love it
Joe,04/24/2006
Ok, I admit it; Im cheap. We bought the Metro in 1997 for under $8,000 (including taxes and license). With the wind, it gets around 50 mpg and has never done less than 35. If you are a cheapskate, don't believe the lies about the Metro. The professional review is really misleading and lacks historical perspective. Compared to my other car, a highly- rated 2002 Subaru Outback, it was a heck of a buy. Oh yeah, more comfortable, reliable and fun to drive too.
I'm a Metro Maniac and proud of it!
tishpit1,01/22/2013
LOVE this little bugger! It is an automatic and has enough pep to move out when needed, though no pocket rocket. Mileage averages in the mid-30 MPG range... on par with many new small cars. Could use an overdrive gear, but hey, for $3500 with 50,000 original well-cared-for miles... I'm thrilled! No car payments... easy to work on... fun to drive... great fuel economy... and lots of room. Wish they still made these! Wouldn't trade it for a new Fiesta, Mazda 2, Smart, IQ, or Spark or anything else I can think of. C'mon GM... bring back the METRO!!!!
My Metro
metroman,12/31/2002
I bought My Metro new (1998 model) and drove it 130,000 miles until I ran into a parked SUV. The airbag worked great and I got only a scratch. The car was 100% reliable - it always started and ran good. It gave 40+ miles per gallon. With the rear seat down, the hatch could carry very large items. I'll miss that car, wish they were still building them, I'd buy another. Now that I think about it, the only problem was an oil leak, at about 85,000 miles. Good car!
See all 22 reviews of the 1998 Chevrolet Metro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
36 city / 44 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
55 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
33 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
79 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Chevrolet Metro

Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro Overview

The Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro is offered in the following submodels: Metro Hatchback, Metro Sedan. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, LSi 2dr Hatchback, and LSi 4dr Sedan.

