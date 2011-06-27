  1. Home
1999 Chevrolet Metro Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Inexpensive, great gas mileage, large dealer network.
  • Inexpensive looking, buzzy base motor, base model too base.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

General Motors calls the 1999 Metro "the fun, economical compact car with a high gas mileage rating and low purchase price." Fair enough, being that most compact cars are economical and get good gas mileage. But what we have here is automotive transportation in its most basic form. The Metro hatchback coupe and sedan are actually subcompacts, and as entry-level products in the Chevy lineup they carry the lowest sticker prices, especially in base form. But as any good comparison shopper will tell you, a bargain is only a bargain in comparison to what else is available for the same price.

So what other vehicles are even available in this class? Chevy lists only two direct competitors for the Metro, both of them imports: the Hyundai Accent and the Kia Sephia. True, Hyundai's reliability record is unimpressive, but recent indicators point to improved build quality in the Accent, which has a longer list of standard equipment than the little Chevy. And for our money, Kia's Sephia feels more substantial than the Canadian-built Metro. In contrast, the Metro comes across as a tinny, bare bones econocar.

Metro does feature dual depowered airbags, but in the way of standard equipment the base hatchback comes with little else. LSi models add a few convenience items, but this trim level is the ticket to many much-desired accessories such as remote exterior mirrors, a rear wiper/washer and an automatic transmission. A tiny, 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine attempts to motivate the base Metro coupe with its 55 horsepower, but we know of some personal watercraft with more oomph. The LSi coupe and sedan get a 79-horsepower four-cylinder that was improved last year with the inclusion of two additional valves per cylinder. Still, the Metro LSi is no stoplight sprinter, and the base hatchback is pathetically sluggish.

For '99, General Motors was content to ride out the Metro's year-old freshening, which had included redesigned front and rear facias, restyled wheelcovers, new radios and interior fabrics, as well as new badging, courtesy of the Geo brand being replaced by Chevrolet's familiar bow tie.If a revised engine and exterior window dressing couldn't sway us last year, then obviously the new paint colors for 1999 aren't going to do much to change our opinion of the baby Chevy. Why not? Because a fully loaded LSi sedan can still top $13,000. That's Chevy Cavalier and Ford Escort territory, folks, and they are both in a different and, let's face it, a much better league than the Metro. Our advice in this segment remains to try the Accent or a Sephia. If a Korean-assembled car doesn't sit well with you, get a nice used car. You might be happier with it.

1999 Highlights

After getting a makeover last year to mark its move from the old Geo nameplate to the Chevrolet model family, the Metro is a carryover product for 1999, save for the addition of two new exterior colors: Dark Green Metallic and Silver Metallic.

This is a great car
Brian,06/11/2008
I love this little thing. Only had 25000 miles on it when I found it. Gets a staggering 53 miles to the gallon around town, and 47 at 65 on the freeway. No A/C crank windows and plunge locks. Great A to B.
Every thing I paid for
Merle Stahl,02/28/2004
It will beat most so called "high mileage hybrids". Have always gotten between 50 & 55 MPG in city traffic. It backs off to 45 MPG on highway at 75 MPH. It is peppy, but is slower as you add more passengers. Had heater switch & thermostat replaced under warranty. Dollar for dollar you can't beat it.
My Dependable Metro
Robert Hall,09/26/2006
I have had pretty good luck with this car. In the beginning, I had some problems with a faulty engine control computer module that was then replaced by the dealer under warranty and with the air conditioning system a couple of times during the last 7 years, but haven't had any significant problems since.
1999 Metro Base 5 spd
Dean,08/22/2007
I bought this 99 Metro from a private with 69,000 one-owner documented miles. I have been driving about 3000 miles, and very impress with the car performance and gas mileage. It is very decent acceleration for 1.0 3 cyl, and I get an average of 46 MPG mostly highway miles (65-70 MPH). So far, I'm very happy with it.
See all 11 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Metro
Features & Specs

MPG
34 city / 42 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
55 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
33 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
79 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1999 Chevrolet Metro Overview

The Used 1999 Chevrolet Metro is offered in the following submodels: Metro Hatchback, Metro Sedan. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, LSi 4dr Sedan, and LSi 2dr Hatchback.

