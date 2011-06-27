Estimated values
1996 Geo Metro LSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$957
|$1,398
|$1,624
|Clean
|$842
|$1,233
|$1,436
|Average
|$612
|$902
|$1,060
|Rough
|$381
|$571
|$683
Estimated values
1996 Geo Metro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$913
|$1,383
|$1,624
|Clean
|$803
|$1,219
|$1,436
|Average
|$583
|$892
|$1,060
|Rough
|$364
|$565
|$683
Estimated values
1996 Geo Metro 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,364
|$1,539
|$1,624
|Clean
|$1,200
|$1,357
|$1,436
|Average
|$872
|$993
|$1,060
|Rough
|$544
|$629
|$683
Estimated values
1996 Geo Metro LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$989
|$1,409
|$1,624
|Clean
|$870
|$1,242
|$1,436
|Average
|$632
|$909
|$1,060
|Rough
|$394
|$576
|$683