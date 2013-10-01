Used 2000 Chevrolet Metro for Sale Near Me

1 listings
  • 2000 Chevrolet Metro LSi
    2000 Chevrolet Metro LSi

    199,918 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,795

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Metro

Overall Consumer Rating
4.527 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (15%)
Amazing Little Car
dragonxks,01/10/2013
I bought this after my 66' mustang got wrecked I wanted something that was cheap on gas so I got this lil Metro hatchback. I got it for $1,900 with 197+ miles. Put new tires on it for 150$ and replaced the EGR valve that was throwing a code and did a basic tune up on it, plugs,wires,filters and sea-foamed it. Runs perfect. I took it on a vacation trip from Reno to Crescent City ca. I was doing 75 the whole way with my boyfriend and 110 German shepherd and 2 duffel bags of stuff. I was getting 50 mpg when I ran Lucas injector cleaner in the gas tank. Comfy seats surprisingly
