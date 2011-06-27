Not the most comfortable car in the world the interior of the car is cheaply made which is very clear, over all for the price great car is good. Purchased the car when my wife and I got married in 1995 all we could afford at the time now we are selling it 10 years down the road with nearly 150,000 miles and not one single mechanical problem, regular oil changes and check ups has kept this car in top condition. Was never a big fan of the car but loved the gas mileage, I almost hate to see it go, it is being replaced with a 2005 Chevy Avalanche and the gas is certainly not the same.

Read more