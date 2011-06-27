  1. Home
1995 Geo Metro Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

All-new car is larger than previous model, and comes as a two-door hatchback or four-door sedan in base or LSi trim. Dual airbags are standard. ABS is optional on all models. Hatchbacks get the carryover 1.0-liter three-cylinder motor. Optional on LSi hatchback and standard on sedans is a 70-horsepower, 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine. Daytime running lights are standard.

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Great Car!!!
tigger2uall,08/11/2012
I bought this car in '95 new with 8 miles on it. 2012, still running strong. Mind you, I have replaced the engine ($1,200, first engine went after 150,000 with normal maint.) and timing belt. Other than normal things, I love my little purple Geo. Easy to reach everything. My first stick shift and best car I have ever owned. Our oldest chil even learned how to drive in it! It got her home WITHOUT a belt! LOVE MY GEO!
I love my Geo
rhondedo,08/27/2004
Have had tis car for 10 months it is a great runnig little car. very good on fuel. Needs a little more power for gettin up hills. Would consider gettin another one
Not comfortable but can drive for days..
Larry,09/02/2005
Not the most comfortable car in the world the interior of the car is cheaply made which is very clear, over all for the price great car is good. Purchased the car when my wife and I got married in 1995 all we could afford at the time now we are selling it 10 years down the road with nearly 150,000 miles and not one single mechanical problem, regular oil changes and check ups has kept this car in top condition. Was never a big fan of the car but loved the gas mileage, I almost hate to see it go, it is being replaced with a 2005 Chevy Avalanche and the gas is certainly not the same.
geo metro
carolyn taylor,03/19/2003
The Geo Metro is a great car and has provided me with great service for many years. I haven't had any probelms with it only the air conditionr switch when i first bought it. I took it back to the dealer at least 3 times before the probems was corrected. About 2 years ago I paid the delaerto fix it agin and now the air is out again. About 2 1/2 months ago I took to the delaer to have my front lights on the driver side fixed. Switch was out completely, okthe than those minor problems I like my car a lot.
Features & Specs

MPG
37 city / 44 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
55 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Geo Metro Overview

The Used 1995 Geo Metro is offered in the following submodels: Metro Hatchback, Metro Sedan. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Sedan, LSi 2dr Hatchback, and LSi 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Geo Metro?

