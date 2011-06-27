Used 1996 Geo Metro Consumer Reviews

? Marvelous Marv , 10/13/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I drive to work, all freeway speeds and on the "flat". ONE WAY, BUMPER TO BUMPER. No need to pass. Zero acceleration at this speed, but more than need acceleration in town.Have air conditioning, is adequate with tinted windows to keep comfortable at 100 degrees after 10-15 minutes of cooling. Will not stay cool at idling--needs 1500-200 rpm to cool. Adequately. Added cruise control-- millage increased from 42 mpg to 45.6 mpg at 50-60 mph with this change. Nothing breaks, excellent car but VERY NOISY--have double insulated doors with Dynomat sound insulation, it helped ---now I can tell the noise is coming from the floor-- 95-98 db--OSHA action time for this amount of noise is 15 minutes. Report Abuse

best little car ever built! mine is an automatic.. Brenda Cea-Collazo , 02/21/2015 LSi 2dr Hatchback 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've owned my geo since 2006 (I'm the 3rd owner) n love every minute of her , nicknamed her ladybug, since she's red....only have done the basic maintenance, except recently had to get brake work, and radiator hoses replaced plus the timing belt n water pump replaced...since I drive in town n not much on the highway I know that does a lot of wear n tear on a car n in our desert it is even more brutal...I got the car at 154,000 it is now close to 204,000....UPDATED 2/23/17 still own my little red car, mileage a little over 225,000!! still running good!..................UPDATE....2/25/18 still own this gem n its over 236,000 miles! still runs great....:) ****9/11/2018 just a bit over 243,000...runs good still....**** :( in 7/2019 my lady bug went to car heaven after I was struggling with work n trying keep up with maintenance n let an important repair not get done...I was on the freeway n it sputtered n I pulled over n it died forever (254,000 + miles)...she was a good little car!! r.i.p. lady bug <3

duck on a junebug michael , 09/12/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car. I purchased my 96 metro 5 speed for only 800.00. At first (being a bigger guy) I was actually embarrassed to be seen in it, then as I would drive by the fuel pumps, and see people standing at the pumps looking all depressed, I learned to smile as I drove past them. As far as acceleration... Don't need it. I just leave a little earlier going somewhere and as people pass me I just think"go ahead, burn all your gas up... Don't care."as far as parking, it's like parking a go-cart.......... Bottom line........... I love this car!

Go Geo Geogo , 12/10/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned the car for 2 years and have put over 115K miles on it.. I have replaced nothing, and beat and abused this car and it won't break. Everything works, looks decent. Gets about 35mpg, costs $8 to fill up right now with gas being $1.75. I have changed the oil about once every 10-15K miles and it never uses any oil. Starts every time.