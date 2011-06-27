Used 1996 Geo Metro Consumer Reviews
?
I drive to work, all freeway speeds and on the "flat". ONE WAY, BUMPER TO BUMPER. No need to pass. Zero acceleration at this speed, but more than need acceleration in town.Have air conditioning, is adequate with tinted windows to keep comfortable at 100 degrees after 10-15 minutes of cooling. Will not stay cool at idling--needs 1500-200 rpm to cool. Adequately. Added cruise control-- millage increased from 42 mpg to 45.6 mpg at 50-60 mph with this change. Nothing breaks, excellent car but VERY NOISY--have double insulated doors with Dynomat sound insulation, it helped ---now I can tell the noise is coming from the floor-- 95-98 db--OSHA action time for this amount of noise is 15 minutes.
best little car ever built! mine is an automatic..
I've owned my geo since 2006 (I'm the 3rd owner) n love every minute of her , nicknamed her ladybug, since she's red....only have done the basic maintenance, except recently had to get brake work, and radiator hoses replaced plus the timing belt n water pump replaced...since I drive in town n not much on the highway I know that does a lot of wear n tear on a car n in our desert it is even more brutal...I got the car at 154,000 it is now close to 204,000....UPDATED 2/23/17 still own my little red car, mileage a little over 225,000!! still running good!..................UPDATE....2/25/18 still own this gem n its over 236,000 miles! still runs great....:) ****9/11/2018 just a bit over 243,000...runs good still....**** :( in 7/2019 my lady bug went to car heaven after I was struggling with work n trying keep up with maintenance n let an important repair not get done...I was on the freeway n it sputtered n I pulled over n it died forever (254,000 + miles)...she was a good little car!! r.i.p. lady bug <3
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
duck on a junebug
I love this car. I purchased my 96 metro 5 speed for only 800.00. At first (being a bigger guy) I was actually embarrassed to be seen in it, then as I would drive by the fuel pumps, and see people standing at the pumps looking all depressed, I learned to smile as I drove past them. As far as acceleration... Don't need it. I just leave a little earlier going somewhere and as people pass me I just think"go ahead, burn all your gas up... Don't care."as far as parking, it's like parking a go-cart.......... Bottom line........... I love this car!
Go Geo
I have owned the car for 2 years and have put over 115K miles on it.. I have replaced nothing, and beat and abused this car and it won't break. Everything works, looks decent. Gets about 35mpg, costs $8 to fill up right now with gas being $1.75. I have changed the oil about once every 10-15K miles and it never uses any oil. Starts every time.
Favorite Car no matter what Scenario
I've had my Metro for about 5 years, with 3 years of consecutive driving. I moved from a relatively flat area to the alpine mountains, trumped by Subarus and Heavy Duty Diesels. The Geo is great! The winter conditions forced me to learn how to control my FWD car without 4WD. Fuel economy is outstanding; about 35mpg. I can put $20 in my tank and run about 2 weeks, or about 280 miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Metro
Related Used 1996 Geo Metro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner