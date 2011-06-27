My geo has proven to be an exceptional vehicle for me. Not only do I get fantastic gas milage, but the amount of time that I have to put in for repairs is almost zero. I have owned my geo for about 4 years, and the most money that I have invested in it was for new tires, which are hard to come by b/c they are only 12's. But it handles better on the snow, water, and out in the heat better than any older used car that I have owned. Being a married college student, this car has been a lifesaver in saving me a whole lota dough. Gooseman

