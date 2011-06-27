  1. Home
1993 Geo Metro Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Automatic door locks are added. Convertibles can have an optional CD player.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Geo Metro.

5(70%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(15%)
1(0%)
4.4
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

MY GEO
RICKJOAN,05/26/2008
Bought this car from my boss and it had just turned 100,000 mi. I am an auto mechanic for over 40 years experience. When i first go the car it was hard to get used the the engine vibration. It was a peppy little car. I ended up going to Michigan twice and both times checked the gas mileage coming back and could not believe the gas mileage i got. At 70 mph with a/c on i averaged 51 to 56 miles per gallon. Around town i averaged 48 to 50. Have has almost no maintenance just water pump, timing belt.
The Green Machine
Gooseman,01/21/2004
My geo has proven to be an exceptional vehicle for me. Not only do I get fantastic gas milage, but the amount of time that I have to put in for repairs is almost zero. I have owned my geo for about 4 years, and the most money that I have invested in it was for new tires, which are hard to come by b/c they are only 12's. But it handles better on the snow, water, and out in the heat better than any older used car that I have owned. Being a married college student, this car has been a lifesaver in saving me a whole lota dough. Gooseman
Excellent car
Gypsy,08/21/2002
I bought this car 8 years ago, and it now has over 150,000 miles on it. Replaced tires, radiator, and some exhaust parts that rusted, other than that, it has NEVER failed me. Excellent gas mileage & I have a feeling it will rust out under me before the engine dies. The only thing really cheap about it is the parts in the driver side window that break occasionally (had to fix twice)& the plastic molding on the hatchback (the pins fell out & the plastic piece came off)
Red
1993 Geo Metro Conve,10/04/2006
I just bought this car and love it. It runs well, a little slow up hills. The air conditioner needs to be fixed, but no rust, body in great & clean condition. I have had this for 1 week and so far so good. It is cute, sporty and fun. Needs a new back window, and the motor makes a little noise. But runs great.
See all 20 reviews of the 1993 Geo Metro
Features & Specs

MPG
35 city / 41 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
55 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 1993 Geo Metro features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
