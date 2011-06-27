I bought my Geo Metro new in Oct. 1991 as a 1992 model. I have a little over 208,000 miles on it, and it has never been overhauled and does not use any oil between changes at 3000 miles. The only repairs needed since purchase is the starter at 148,000 miles, and the front struts at Sears at about 100,000 mi with a lifetime warranty, and a replacement (no charge) at 201,000 mi. I still get average 33 mpg in town, and 47 mpg on a trip. I've replaced front wheel brakes myself twice (about $20.00). I will never sell or trade this car and I love driving it better than my new Nissan Altima, and I do drive it more. My Geo is a 5 speed manual. I replace the timing belt myself about every 60K miles.

