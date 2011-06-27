1992 Geo Metro Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$678 - $1,612
Used Metro for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Styling is revised front and rear. A new instrument panel is installed. New wheelcovers are installed on base and LSi models. Four-door hatchbacks get child safety rear-door locks.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Geo Metro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bob Hardison,03/20/2008
I bought my Geo Metro new in Oct. 1991 as a 1992 model. I have a little over 208,000 miles on it, and it has never been overhauled and does not use any oil between changes at 3000 miles. The only repairs needed since purchase is the starter at 148,000 miles, and the front struts at Sears at about 100,000 mi with a lifetime warranty, and a replacement (no charge) at 201,000 mi. I still get average 33 mpg in town, and 47 mpg on a trip. I've replaced front wheel brakes myself twice (about $20.00). I will never sell or trade this car and I love driving it better than my new Nissan Altima, and I do drive it more. My Geo is a 5 speed manual. I replace the timing belt myself about every 60K miles.
Bob Hardison,03/28/2007
This car has been the best car that I have ever owned. It is a 1992 model that I bought in Oct. 1991. Today it is Mar. 2007 and I have 206,000 miles on it and it uses no oil between changes and the only repair that I have had is a starter motor that went bad after 150,000 miles. I will never sell this car at any price. I get 47 MPG and the 12 in. tires only cost about $100.00 for all four, and it will cruise on the interstate at any speed you want it-even up to 100mph. I usually drive it there at about 75mph.
harmony,08/17/2007
Excellent mileage and comfort. Everyone yells "cute car" as I go buy so it always feels very good to be driving this car. I've owned it since it was new.
bob h,01/15/2006
Great car, easy to work on and parts are readily available. Would drive this car anywhere! Mileage is great! Easy on tires
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Geo Metro features & specs
MPG
35 city / 41 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
52 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Metro
Related Used 1992 Geo Metro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019