1992 Geo Metro Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Styling is revised front and rear. A new instrument panel is installed. New wheelcovers are installed on base and LSi models. Four-door hatchbacks get child safety rear-door locks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Geo Metro.

5(64%)
4(36%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I've ever owned
Bob Hardison,03/20/2008
I bought my Geo Metro new in Oct. 1991 as a 1992 model. I have a little over 208,000 miles on it, and it has never been overhauled and does not use any oil between changes at 3000 miles. The only repairs needed since purchase is the starter at 148,000 miles, and the front struts at Sears at about 100,000 mi with a lifetime warranty, and a replacement (no charge) at 201,000 mi. I still get average 33 mpg in town, and 47 mpg on a trip. I've replaced front wheel brakes myself twice (about $20.00). I will never sell or trade this car and I love driving it better than my new Nissan Altima, and I do drive it more. My Geo is a 5 speed manual. I replace the timing belt myself about every 60K miles.
How great is this car
Bob Hardison,03/28/2007
This car has been the best car that I have ever owned. It is a 1992 model that I bought in Oct. 1991. Today it is Mar. 2007 and I have 206,000 miles on it and it uses no oil between changes and the only repair that I have had is a starter motor that went bad after 150,000 miles. I will never sell this car at any price. I get 47 MPG and the 12 in. tires only cost about $100.00 for all four, and it will cruise on the interstate at any speed you want it-even up to 100mph. I usually drive it there at about 75mph.
My Geo
harmony,08/17/2007
Excellent mileage and comfort. Everyone yells "cute car" as I go buy so it always feels very good to be driving this car. I've owned it since it was new.
great transportation
bob h,01/15/2006
Great car, easy to work on and parts are readily available. Would drive this car anywhere! Mileage is great! Easy on tires
See all 22 reviews of the 1992 Geo Metro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
35 city / 41 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
52 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 1992 Geo Metro features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Geo Metro

Used 1992 Geo Metro Overview

The Used 1992 Geo Metro is offered in the following submodels: Metro Hatchback, Metro Convertible. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback, LSi 2dr Hatchback, XFi 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, LSi 4dr Hatchback, and LSi 2dr Convertible.

