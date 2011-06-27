  1. Home
2001 Chevrolet Metro Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2001 Chevrolet Metro. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Metro.

5(18%)
4(64%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Safe car to drive
petsr4ever05,12/30/2007
I live out in the country and have to drive 36 miles (one way) to work and back every day. Everyone kept telling me that if I ever hit a deer with my little car, I would not survive the collision. Well, about a month ago I was cruising along at about 60 miles an hour and a big buck jumped right out in front of me. I never had time to even put on the brakes. I hit it broadside going at least 60. The airbags deployed, and I was able to pull over to the side of the road. It killed the deer, and it killed my car (a complete and total loss), but I didn't have a scratch on me. Now I know that even the small cars do have enough protection for the driver to survive that kind of collision.
Grasshoper
sweet4_candie,11/09/2009
What would I do without my metro? I drive 25 miles one way to community college everyday sometimes having to go twice or three times a day because of my classes. I bought this car with only 65,000 miles on it and I now have 105,00. It has definitely done me well. I mostly only drive highway and it gets an astonishing 37 mpg. It has some get up and go because of how light it is but it lacking some power when going uphill. I've had no Major issues with this car since ownership. It has been absolutely great!
chevy-- bring back the metro
nigelbrain,08/22/2011
when it was around it got the best gas mileage and a superior epa rating. i still drive my 2001 chevy metro but wish they had made the hatchback in their last year. the 3 cylinder engine gave me 48 mpg- my current sedan is 37mpg. bring back the metro. make it even smaller with a choice of electric or 3 cylinder gas engine. make it bare bones and affordable for students and the working poor caregivers like me. make a hatchback and a micro mini van version.
2001 Geo Metro
Missnettles01,07/06/2004
My motor is out!!
See all 11 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Metro
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
3-speed automatic
Gas
79 hp @ 6000 rpm
More about the 2001 Chevrolet Metro

Used 2001 Chevrolet Metro Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Metro is offered in the following submodels: Metro Sedan. Available styles include LSi 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl 3A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Metro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Metros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Metro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Metro.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Metros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Metro for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,285.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,898.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Metro for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,584.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,252.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chevrolet Metro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

