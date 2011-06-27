Estimated values
2018 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,057
|$32,104
|$34,432
|Clean
|$29,321
|$31,306
|$33,559
|Average
|$27,848
|$29,711
|$31,813
|Rough
|$26,374
|$28,116
|$30,068
Estimated values
2018 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,122
|$33,062
|$35,270
|Clean
|$30,359
|$32,240
|$34,376
|Average
|$28,834
|$30,597
|$32,588
|Rough
|$27,309
|$28,955
|$30,800