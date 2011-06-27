Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler SE 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,049
|$6,642
|$8,025
|Clean
|$3,678
|$6,028
|$7,285
|Average
|$2,935
|$4,800
|$5,805
|Rough
|$2,192
|$3,572
|$4,325
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,658
|$8,087
|$9,378
|Clean
|$5,139
|$7,340
|$8,513
|Average
|$4,101
|$5,844
|$6,784
|Rough
|$3,064
|$4,349
|$5,054
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,676
|$7,184
|$8,520
|Clean
|$4,248
|$6,520
|$7,734
|Average
|$3,390
|$5,192
|$6,163
|Rough
|$2,532
|$3,863
|$4,591
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler SE 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,456
|$5,585
|$6,720
|Clean
|$3,139
|$5,069
|$6,100
|Average
|$2,505
|$4,036
|$4,861
|Rough
|$1,871
|$3,003
|$3,621
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,708
|$9,005
|$10,762
|Clean
|$5,185
|$8,173
|$9,769
|Average
|$4,138
|$6,508
|$7,784
|Rough
|$3,091
|$4,843
|$5,800
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler X 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,369
|$6,549
|$7,711
|Clean
|$3,968
|$5,944
|$6,999
|Average
|$3,167
|$4,733
|$5,577
|Rough
|$2,366
|$3,522
|$4,155
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,452
|$8,509
|$10,138
|Clean
|$4,952
|$7,722
|$9,203
|Average
|$3,952
|$6,149
|$7,333
|Rough
|$2,952
|$4,576
|$5,463
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler X 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,343
|$7,770
|$9,060
|Clean
|$4,853
|$7,052
|$8,225
|Average
|$3,873
|$5,615
|$6,554
|Rough
|$2,893
|$4,178
|$4,882
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,233
|$8,910
|$10,333
|Clean
|$5,662
|$8,086
|$9,380
|Average
|$4,518
|$6,439
|$7,474
|Rough
|$3,375
|$4,791
|$5,568
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,883
|$9,840
|$11,410
|Clean
|$6,252
|$8,930
|$10,357
|Average
|$4,989
|$7,110
|$8,253
|Rough
|$3,727
|$5,291
|$6,149
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,271
|$8,451
|$10,146
|Clean
|$4,787
|$7,670
|$9,210
|Average
|$3,821
|$6,107
|$7,339
|Rough
|$2,854
|$4,545
|$5,468