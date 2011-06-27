  1. Home
2004 Jeep Wrangler Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Jeep Wrangler SE 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,049$6,642$8,025
Clean$3,678$6,028$7,285
Average$2,935$4,800$5,805
Rough$2,192$3,572$4,325
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,658$8,087$9,378
Clean$5,139$7,340$8,513
Average$4,101$5,844$6,784
Rough$3,064$4,349$5,054
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,676$7,184$8,520
Clean$4,248$6,520$7,734
Average$3,390$5,192$6,163
Rough$2,532$3,863$4,591
2004 Jeep Wrangler SE 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,456$5,585$6,720
Clean$3,139$5,069$6,100
Average$2,505$4,036$4,861
Rough$1,871$3,003$3,621
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,708$9,005$10,762
Clean$5,185$8,173$9,769
Average$4,138$6,508$7,784
Rough$3,091$4,843$5,800
2004 Jeep Wrangler X 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,369$6,549$7,711
Clean$3,968$5,944$6,999
Average$3,167$4,733$5,577
Rough$2,366$3,522$4,155
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,452$8,509$10,138
Clean$4,952$7,722$9,203
Average$3,952$6,149$7,333
Rough$2,952$4,576$5,463
2004 Jeep Wrangler X 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,343$7,770$9,060
Clean$4,853$7,052$8,225
Average$3,873$5,615$6,554
Rough$2,893$4,178$4,882
2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,233$8,910$10,333
Clean$5,662$8,086$9,380
Average$4,518$6,439$7,474
Rough$3,375$4,791$5,568
2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,883$9,840$11,410
Clean$6,252$8,930$10,357
Average$4,989$7,110$8,253
Rough$3,727$5,291$6,149
2004 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,271$8,451$10,146
Clean$4,787$7,670$9,210
Average$3,821$6,107$7,339
Rough$2,854$4,545$5,468
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Jeep Wrangler on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,139 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,069 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
