  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Jeep Wrangler Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,367$19,159$22,370
Clean$14,819$18,452$21,498
Average$13,722$17,039$19,754
Rough$12,625$15,626$18,011
Sell my 2013 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,525$20,951$23,863
Clean$16,900$20,178$22,933
Average$15,649$18,632$21,073
Rough$14,398$17,087$19,213
Sell my 2013 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,298$22,814$26,637
Clean$17,645$21,973$25,599
Average$16,339$20,290$23,523
Rough$15,033$18,607$21,446
Sell my 2013 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,188$18,361$21,058
Clean$14,646$17,684$20,237
Average$13,561$16,329$18,595
Rough$12,477$14,975$16,954
Sell my 2013 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,279$19,050$22,242
Clean$14,734$18,347$21,375
Average$13,644$16,942$19,641
Rough$12,553$15,536$17,908
Sell my 2013 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,568$18,163$21,206
Clean$14,048$17,493$20,379
Average$13,008$16,153$18,726
Rough$11,968$14,813$17,073
Sell my 2013 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,316$14,880$17,059
Clean$11,877$14,331$16,394
Average$10,998$13,234$15,064
Rough$10,119$12,136$13,734
Sell my 2013 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Jeep Wrangler on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,877 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,331 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Wrangler is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,877 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,331 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,877 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,331 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Jeep Wrangler. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Jeep Wrangler and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Jeep Wrangler ranges from $10,119 to $17,059, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Jeep Wrangler is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.