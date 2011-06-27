Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,367
|$19,159
|$22,370
|Clean
|$14,819
|$18,452
|$21,498
|Average
|$13,722
|$17,039
|$19,754
|Rough
|$12,625
|$15,626
|$18,011
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,525
|$20,951
|$23,863
|Clean
|$16,900
|$20,178
|$22,933
|Average
|$15,649
|$18,632
|$21,073
|Rough
|$14,398
|$17,087
|$19,213
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,298
|$22,814
|$26,637
|Clean
|$17,645
|$21,973
|$25,599
|Average
|$16,339
|$20,290
|$23,523
|Rough
|$15,033
|$18,607
|$21,446
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,188
|$18,361
|$21,058
|Clean
|$14,646
|$17,684
|$20,237
|Average
|$13,561
|$16,329
|$18,595
|Rough
|$12,477
|$14,975
|$16,954
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,279
|$19,050
|$22,242
|Clean
|$14,734
|$18,347
|$21,375
|Average
|$13,644
|$16,942
|$19,641
|Rough
|$12,553
|$15,536
|$17,908
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,568
|$18,163
|$21,206
|Clean
|$14,048
|$17,493
|$20,379
|Average
|$13,008
|$16,153
|$18,726
|Rough
|$11,968
|$14,813
|$17,073
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,316
|$14,880
|$17,059
|Clean
|$11,877
|$14,331
|$16,394
|Average
|$10,998
|$13,234
|$15,064
|Rough
|$10,119
|$12,136
|$13,734