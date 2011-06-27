Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,429
|$8,725
|$10,151
|Clean
|$6,046
|$8,192
|$9,503
|Average
|$5,281
|$7,125
|$8,209
|Rough
|$4,516
|$6,058
|$6,915
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,968
|$8,164
|$9,525
|Clean
|$5,613
|$7,665
|$8,918
|Average
|$4,903
|$6,667
|$7,703
|Rough
|$4,192
|$5,668
|$6,489
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,878
|$7,912
|$9,174
|Clean
|$5,529
|$7,428
|$8,589
|Average
|$4,829
|$6,461
|$7,419
|Rough
|$4,129
|$5,493
|$6,249
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,537
|$7,516
|$8,744
|Clean
|$5,207
|$7,057
|$8,186
|Average
|$4,548
|$6,138
|$7,071
|Rough
|$3,889
|$5,219
|$5,956
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,112
|$6,960
|$8,106
|Clean
|$4,808
|$6,535
|$7,589
|Average
|$4,200
|$5,684
|$6,556
|Rough
|$3,591
|$4,833
|$5,522
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,261
|$7,161
|$8,340
|Clean
|$4,948
|$6,723
|$7,808
|Average
|$4,322
|$5,848
|$6,745
|Rough
|$3,696
|$4,972
|$5,681
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,124
|$7,052
|$8,247
|Clean
|$4,819
|$6,621
|$7,721
|Average
|$4,209
|$5,758
|$6,669
|Rough
|$3,599
|$4,896
|$5,618
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,823
|$6,666
|$7,807
|Clean
|$4,536
|$6,258
|$7,309
|Average
|$3,962
|$5,443
|$6,314
|Rough
|$3,388
|$4,628
|$5,319
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,488
|$7,584
|$8,881
|Clean
|$5,162
|$7,120
|$8,315
|Average
|$4,508
|$6,193
|$7,182
|Rough
|$3,855
|$5,265
|$6,050
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,550
|$7,564
|$8,813
|Clean
|$5,220
|$7,101
|$8,251
|Average
|$4,559
|$6,177
|$7,127
|Rough
|$3,899
|$5,252
|$6,004
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,925
|$8,290
|$9,752
|Clean
|$5,572
|$7,783
|$9,131
|Average
|$4,867
|$6,769
|$7,887
|Rough
|$4,162
|$5,756
|$6,644
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,206
|$8,543
|$9,990
|Clean
|$5,837
|$8,021
|$9,353
|Average
|$5,098
|$6,976
|$8,079
|Rough
|$4,360
|$5,931
|$6,805