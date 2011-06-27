  1. Home
2009 Toyota RAV4 Value

Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,429$8,725$10,151
Clean$6,046$8,192$9,503
Average$5,281$7,125$8,209
Rough$4,516$6,058$6,915
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,968$8,164$9,525
Clean$5,613$7,665$8,918
Average$4,903$6,667$7,703
Rough$4,192$5,668$6,489
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,878$7,912$9,174
Clean$5,529$7,428$8,589
Average$4,829$6,461$7,419
Rough$4,129$5,493$6,249
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,537$7,516$8,744
Clean$5,207$7,057$8,186
Average$4,548$6,138$7,071
Rough$3,889$5,219$5,956
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,112$6,960$8,106
Clean$4,808$6,535$7,589
Average$4,200$5,684$6,556
Rough$3,591$4,833$5,522
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,261$7,161$8,340
Clean$4,948$6,723$7,808
Average$4,322$5,848$6,745
Rough$3,696$4,972$5,681
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,124$7,052$8,247
Clean$4,819$6,621$7,721
Average$4,209$5,758$6,669
Rough$3,599$4,896$5,618
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,823$6,666$7,807
Clean$4,536$6,258$7,309
Average$3,962$5,443$6,314
Rough$3,388$4,628$5,319
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,488$7,584$8,881
Clean$5,162$7,120$8,315
Average$4,508$6,193$7,182
Rough$3,855$5,265$6,050
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,550$7,564$8,813
Clean$5,220$7,101$8,251
Average$4,559$6,177$7,127
Rough$3,899$5,252$6,004
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,925$8,290$9,752
Clean$5,572$7,783$9,131
Average$4,867$6,769$7,887
Rough$4,162$5,756$6,644
Estimated values
2009 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,206$8,543$9,990
Clean$5,837$8,021$9,353
Average$5,098$6,976$8,079
Rough$4,360$5,931$6,805
FAQ

