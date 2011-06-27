Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,597
|$18,003
|$20,169
|Clean
|$15,056
|$17,363
|$19,431
|Average
|$13,975
|$16,083
|$17,955
|Rough
|$12,894
|$14,804
|$16,479
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,114
|$20,657
|$22,946
|Clean
|$17,486
|$19,923
|$22,107
|Average
|$16,230
|$18,455
|$20,428
|Rough
|$14,975
|$16,986
|$18,749
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,087
|$17,373
|$19,431
|Clean
|$14,564
|$16,756
|$18,720
|Average
|$13,518
|$15,521
|$17,298
|Rough
|$12,472
|$14,286
|$15,877
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,487
|$16,753
|$18,792
|Clean
|$13,984
|$16,158
|$18,104
|Average
|$12,980
|$14,967
|$16,729
|Rough
|$11,976
|$13,776
|$15,354
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,770
|$23,692
|$26,324
|Clean
|$20,050
|$22,850
|$25,360
|Average
|$18,610
|$21,166
|$23,434
|Rough
|$17,170
|$19,482
|$21,508
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,775
|$18,186
|$20,356
|Clean
|$15,228
|$17,540
|$19,612
|Average
|$14,135
|$16,248
|$18,122
|Rough
|$13,041
|$14,955
|$16,633
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,721
|$19,225
|$21,480
|Clean
|$16,142
|$18,542
|$20,694
|Average
|$14,982
|$17,176
|$19,123
|Rough
|$13,823
|$15,809
|$17,551
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,787
|$21,405
|$23,761
|Clean
|$18,136
|$20,644
|$22,892
|Average
|$16,833
|$19,123
|$21,153
|Rough
|$15,531
|$17,601
|$19,414
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,831
|$22,524
|$24,949
|Clean
|$19,144
|$21,724
|$24,036
|Average
|$17,769
|$20,123
|$22,211
|Rough
|$16,394
|$18,522
|$20,385
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,466
|$24,244
|$26,748
|Clean
|$20,722
|$23,382
|$25,769
|Average
|$19,234
|$21,659
|$23,812
|Rough
|$17,745
|$19,936
|$21,855
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,476
|$23,183
|$25,623
|Clean
|$19,766
|$22,359
|$24,685
|Average
|$18,347
|$20,712
|$22,810
|Rough
|$16,927
|$19,064
|$20,935