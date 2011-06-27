  1. Home
2014 Toyota Highlander Value

Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,597$18,003$20,169
Clean$15,056$17,363$19,431
Average$13,975$16,083$17,955
Rough$12,894$14,804$16,479
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,114$20,657$22,946
Clean$17,486$19,923$22,107
Average$16,230$18,455$20,428
Rough$14,975$16,986$18,749
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,087$17,373$19,431
Clean$14,564$16,756$18,720
Average$13,518$15,521$17,298
Rough$12,472$14,286$15,877
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,487$16,753$18,792
Clean$13,984$16,158$18,104
Average$12,980$14,967$16,729
Rough$11,976$13,776$15,354
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,770$23,692$26,324
Clean$20,050$22,850$25,360
Average$18,610$21,166$23,434
Rough$17,170$19,482$21,508
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,775$18,186$20,356
Clean$15,228$17,540$19,612
Average$14,135$16,248$18,122
Rough$13,041$14,955$16,633
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,721$19,225$21,480
Clean$16,142$18,542$20,694
Average$14,982$17,176$19,123
Rough$13,823$15,809$17,551
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,787$21,405$23,761
Clean$18,136$20,644$22,892
Average$16,833$19,123$21,153
Rough$15,531$17,601$19,414
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,831$22,524$24,949
Clean$19,144$21,724$24,036
Average$17,769$20,123$22,211
Rough$16,394$18,522$20,385
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,466$24,244$26,748
Clean$20,722$23,382$25,769
Average$19,234$21,659$23,812
Rough$17,745$19,936$21,855
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,476$23,183$25,623
Clean$19,766$22,359$24,685
Average$18,347$20,712$22,810
Rough$16,927$19,064$20,935
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,984 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,158 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,984 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,158 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,984 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,158 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Toyota Highlander ranges from $11,976 to $18,792, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.