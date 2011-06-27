Estimated values
2018 Acura RDX Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,353
|$31,658
|$34,299
|Clean
|$28,703
|$30,952
|$33,516
|Average
|$27,403
|$29,540
|$31,950
|Rough
|$26,104
|$28,128
|$30,385
Estimated values
2018 Acura RDX AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,486
|$27,866
|$30,585
|Clean
|$24,922
|$27,244
|$29,887
|Average
|$23,794
|$26,001
|$28,491
|Rough
|$22,666
|$24,759
|$27,095
Estimated values
2018 Acura RDX Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,923
|$30,180
|$32,766
|Clean
|$27,305
|$29,507
|$32,018
|Average
|$26,068
|$28,161
|$30,522
|Rough
|$24,832
|$26,815
|$29,027
Estimated values
2018 Acura RDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,700
|$30,011
|$32,655
|Clean
|$27,087
|$29,341
|$31,910
|Average
|$25,860
|$28,003
|$30,419
|Rough
|$24,634
|$26,664
|$28,929
Estimated values
2018 Acura RDX AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,868
|$27,138
|$29,733
|Clean
|$24,318
|$26,532
|$29,054
|Average
|$23,217
|$25,322
|$27,697
|Rough
|$22,116
|$24,112
|$26,339
Estimated values
2018 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,212
|$28,489
|$31,094
|Clean
|$25,632
|$27,854
|$30,384
|Average
|$24,471
|$26,583
|$28,964
|Rough
|$23,311
|$25,312
|$27,545
Estimated values
2018 Acura RDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,135
|$26,398
|$28,985
|Clean
|$23,601
|$25,809
|$28,323
|Average
|$22,532
|$24,632
|$27,000
|Rough
|$21,464
|$23,454
|$25,677
Estimated values
2018 Acura RDX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,893
|$27,204
|$29,846
|Clean
|$24,342
|$26,597
|$29,165
|Average
|$23,240
|$25,384
|$27,803
|Rough
|$22,137
|$24,171
|$26,440
Estimated values
2018 Acura RDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,936
|$29,215
|$31,823
|Clean
|$26,339
|$28,563
|$31,097
|Average
|$25,147
|$27,260
|$29,644
|Rough
|$23,954
|$25,957
|$28,191
Estimated values
2018 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,055
|$29,330
|$31,934
|Clean
|$26,456
|$28,676
|$31,205
|Average
|$25,258
|$27,367
|$29,747
|Rough
|$24,060
|$26,059
|$28,289