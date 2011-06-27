Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,855
|$37,203
|$38,879
|Clean
|$35,222
|$36,543
|$38,176
|Average
|$33,956
|$35,221
|$36,769
|Rough
|$32,689
|$33,900
|$35,362
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,650
|$38,075
|$39,846
|Clean
|$36,003
|$37,399
|$39,125
|Average
|$34,709
|$36,046
|$37,683
|Rough
|$33,415
|$34,694
|$36,241
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,268
|$41,516
|$43,071
|Clean
|$39,557
|$40,778
|$42,292
|Average
|$38,135
|$39,304
|$40,733
|Rough
|$36,714
|$37,829
|$39,174
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,110
|$42,440
|$44,098
|Clean
|$40,384
|$41,687
|$43,301
|Average
|$38,933
|$40,179
|$41,705
|Rough
|$37,481
|$38,672
|$40,109