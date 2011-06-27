Estimated values
2004 Lexus RX 330 4dr Fwd SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,736
|$5,144
|$5,891
|Clean
|$3,438
|$4,731
|$5,419
|Average
|$2,842
|$3,903
|$4,475
|Rough
|$2,245
|$3,076
|$3,531
Estimated values
2004 Lexus RX 330 4dr AWD SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,847
|$5,303
|$6,076
|Clean
|$3,540
|$4,876
|$5,590
|Average
|$2,926
|$4,024
|$4,616
|Rough
|$2,312
|$3,171
|$3,642