Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,023
|$1,635
|$1,940
|Clean
|$912
|$1,458
|$1,736
|Average
|$692
|$1,106
|$1,329
|Rough
|$471
|$753
|$922
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$2,327
|$2,799
|Clean
|$1,238
|$2,076
|$2,505
|Average
|$938
|$1,574
|$1,917
|Rough
|$639
|$1,072
|$1,330
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,263
|$2,114
|$2,540
|Clean
|$1,127
|$1,886
|$2,273
|Average
|$854
|$1,430
|$1,740
|Rough
|$581
|$974
|$1,207
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,311
|$2,828
|$3,069
|Clean
|$2,062
|$2,523
|$2,747
|Average
|$1,563
|$1,913
|$2,102
|Rough
|$1,064
|$1,303
|$1,458
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,431
|$2,701
|$3,343
|Clean
|$1,277
|$2,409
|$2,992
|Average
|$968
|$1,827
|$2,290
|Rough
|$659
|$1,245
|$1,588
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,129
|$1,911
|$2,304
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,705
|$2,062
|Average
|$764
|$1,293
|$1,579
|Rough
|$520
|$881
|$1,095
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,662
|$1,973
|Clean
|$928
|$1,482
|$1,766
|Average
|$704
|$1,124
|$1,352
|Rough
|$479
|$766
|$938
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,404
|$2,448
|$2,974
|Clean
|$1,253
|$2,184
|$2,661
|Average
|$950
|$1,656
|$2,037
|Rough
|$646
|$1,128
|$1,413
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$1,700
|$2,019
|Clean
|$950
|$1,517
|$1,807
|Average
|$720
|$1,150
|$1,383
|Rough
|$490
|$784
|$959
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,431
|$2,422
|$2,920
|Clean
|$1,277
|$2,161
|$2,614
|Average
|$968
|$1,638
|$2,001
|Rough
|$659
|$1,116
|$1,388
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,377
|$2,369
|$2,868
|Clean
|$1,229
|$2,114
|$2,567
|Average
|$931
|$1,603
|$1,965
|Rough
|$634
|$1,092
|$1,363
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,182
|$1,858
|$2,196
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,658
|$1,966
|Average
|$799
|$1,257
|$1,505
|Rough
|$544
|$856
|$1,044
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,503
|$2,360
|$2,788
|Clean
|$1,341
|$2,106
|$2,496
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,597
|$1,910
|Rough
|$692
|$1,088
|$1,325
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$2,197
|$2,657
|Clean
|$1,146
|$1,960
|$2,378
|Average
|$869
|$1,486
|$1,820
|Rough
|$591
|$1,013
|$1,262
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,123
|$1,913
|$2,312
|Clean
|$1,002
|$1,707
|$2,069
|Average
|$759
|$1,294
|$1,584
|Rough
|$517
|$882
|$1,098
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,201
|$1,803
|$2,102
|Clean
|$1,072
|$1,609
|$1,882
|Average
|$812
|$1,220
|$1,440
|Rough
|$553
|$831
|$999
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,255
|$1,984
|$2,348
|Clean
|$1,120
|$1,770
|$2,102
|Average
|$849
|$1,342
|$1,609
|Rough
|$578
|$914
|$1,116
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$2,302
|$2,757
|Clean
|$1,246
|$2,054
|$2,467
|Average
|$944
|$1,558
|$1,889
|Rough
|$643
|$1,061
|$1,310
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,886
|$2,293
|Clean
|$964
|$1,683
|$2,052
|Average
|$731
|$1,276
|$1,571
|Rough
|$497
|$869
|$1,089
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$1,990
|$2,394
|Clean
|$1,060
|$1,776
|$2,143
|Average
|$804
|$1,347
|$1,640
|Rough
|$547
|$917
|$1,138
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,560
|$2,383
|$2,792
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,126
|$2,499
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,612
|$1,913
|Rough
|$718
|$1,098
|$1,327
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,301
|$2,186
|$2,630
|Clean
|$1,161
|$1,950
|$2,354
|Average
|$880
|$1,479
|$1,802
|Rough
|$599
|$1,007
|$1,250
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,409
|$2,889
|Clean
|$1,297
|$2,149
|$2,585
|Average
|$983
|$1,630
|$1,979
|Rough
|$670
|$1,110
|$1,373
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,141
|$1,987
|$2,412
|Clean
|$1,018
|$1,772
|$2,159
|Average
|$771
|$1,344
|$1,652
|Rough
|$525
|$916
|$1,146
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,077
|$1,847
|$2,234
|Clean
|$960
|$1,647
|$2,000
|Average
|$728
|$1,249
|$1,531
|Rough
|$496
|$851
|$1,062
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,071
|$1,833
|$2,215
|Clean
|$956
|$1,635
|$1,983
|Average
|$725
|$1,240
|$1,518
|Rough
|$493
|$845
|$1,053
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,371
|$2,214
|$2,635
|Clean
|$1,223
|$1,975
|$2,358
|Average
|$927
|$1,498
|$1,805
|Rough
|$631
|$1,020
|$1,252
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,222
|$2,097
|$2,537
|Clean
|$1,090
|$1,871
|$2,271
|Average
|$826
|$1,419
|$1,738
|Rough
|$563
|$966
|$1,206
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,757
|$2,134
|Clean
|$897
|$1,567
|$1,910
|Average
|$680
|$1,188
|$1,462
|Rough
|$463
|$810
|$1,014
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,274
|$2,179
|$2,635
|Clean
|$1,137
|$1,944
|$2,358
|Average
|$862
|$1,474
|$1,805
|Rough
|$587
|$1,004
|$1,252
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,190
|$2,059
|$2,496
|Clean
|$1,061
|$1,837
|$2,234
|Average
|$804
|$1,393
|$1,710
|Rough
|$548
|$949
|$1,186
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$2,125
|$2,572
|Clean
|$1,105
|$1,896
|$2,302
|Average
|$837
|$1,438
|$1,762
|Rough
|$570
|$979
|$1,222
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$935
|$1,628
|$1,977
|Clean
|$834
|$1,453
|$1,769
|Average
|$632
|$1,102
|$1,354
|Rough
|$431
|$750
|$939
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,195
|$1,898
|$2,250
|Clean
|$1,066
|$1,693
|$2,013
|Average
|$808
|$1,284
|$1,541
|Rough
|$550
|$875
|$1,069
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,465
|$2,475
|$2,981
|Clean
|$1,306
|$2,208
|$2,668
|Average
|$990
|$1,674
|$2,042
|Rough
|$674
|$1,140
|$1,417
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,256
|$2,124
|$2,560
|Clean
|$1,121
|$1,895
|$2,291
|Average
|$850
|$1,437
|$1,754
|Rough
|$578
|$979
|$1,217
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,169
|$1,979
|$2,385
|Clean
|$1,043
|$1,766
|$2,135
|Average
|$791
|$1,339
|$1,634
|Rough
|$538
|$912
|$1,133
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$913
|$1,600
|$1,946
|Clean
|$815
|$1,427
|$1,742
|Average
|$618
|$1,082
|$1,334
|Rough
|$421
|$737
|$925
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,134
|$1,943
|$2,350
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,733
|$2,103
|Average
|$767
|$1,314
|$1,610
|Rough
|$522
|$895
|$1,117
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$2,199
|$2,664
|Clean
|$1,135
|$1,961
|$2,385
|Average
|$860
|$1,487
|$1,825
|Rough
|$586
|$1,013
|$1,266
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$2,573
|$3,128
|Clean
|$1,313
|$2,296
|$2,800
|Average
|$996
|$1,741
|$2,143
|Rough
|$678
|$1,186
|$1,486
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,193
|$2,073
|$2,516
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,849
|$2,252
|Average
|$807
|$1,402
|$1,724
|Rough
|$549
|$955
|$1,195
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,782
|$2,175
|Clean
|$897
|$1,590
|$1,946
|Average
|$680
|$1,206
|$1,490
|Rough
|$463
|$821
|$1,033
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,143
|$1,945
|$2,350
|Clean
|$1,020
|$1,736
|$2,103
|Average
|$773
|$1,316
|$1,610
|Rough
|$526
|$897
|$1,117