1997 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,023$1,635$1,940
Clean$912$1,458$1,736
Average$692$1,106$1,329
Rough$471$753$922
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,387$2,327$2,799
Clean$1,238$2,076$2,505
Average$938$1,574$1,917
Rough$639$1,072$1,330
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,263$2,114$2,540
Clean$1,127$1,886$2,273
Average$854$1,430$1,740
Rough$581$974$1,207
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,311$2,828$3,069
Clean$2,062$2,523$2,747
Average$1,563$1,913$2,102
Rough$1,064$1,303$1,458
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,431$2,701$3,343
Clean$1,277$2,409$2,992
Average$968$1,827$2,290
Rough$659$1,245$1,588
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,129$1,911$2,304
Clean$1,007$1,705$2,062
Average$764$1,293$1,579
Rough$520$881$1,095
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,041$1,662$1,973
Clean$928$1,482$1,766
Average$704$1,124$1,352
Rough$479$766$938
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,404$2,448$2,974
Clean$1,253$2,184$2,661
Average$950$1,656$2,037
Rough$646$1,128$1,413
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,065$1,700$2,019
Clean$950$1,517$1,807
Average$720$1,150$1,383
Rough$490$784$959
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,431$2,422$2,920
Clean$1,277$2,161$2,614
Average$968$1,638$2,001
Rough$659$1,116$1,388
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,377$2,369$2,868
Clean$1,229$2,114$2,567
Average$931$1,603$1,965
Rough$634$1,092$1,363
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,182$1,858$2,196
Clean$1,054$1,658$1,966
Average$799$1,257$1,505
Rough$544$856$1,044
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,503$2,360$2,788
Clean$1,341$2,106$2,496
Average$1,016$1,597$1,910
Rough$692$1,088$1,325
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,285$2,197$2,657
Clean$1,146$1,960$2,378
Average$869$1,486$1,820
Rough$591$1,013$1,262
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,123$1,913$2,312
Clean$1,002$1,707$2,069
Average$759$1,294$1,584
Rough$517$882$1,098
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,201$1,803$2,102
Clean$1,072$1,609$1,882
Average$812$1,220$1,440
Rough$553$831$999
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,255$1,984$2,348
Clean$1,120$1,770$2,102
Average$849$1,342$1,609
Rough$578$914$1,116
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,396$2,302$2,757
Clean$1,246$2,054$2,467
Average$944$1,558$1,889
Rough$643$1,061$1,310
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,080$1,886$2,293
Clean$964$1,683$2,052
Average$731$1,276$1,571
Rough$497$869$1,089
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,188$1,990$2,394
Clean$1,060$1,776$2,143
Average$804$1,347$1,640
Rough$547$917$1,138
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,560$2,383$2,792
Clean$1,391$2,126$2,499
Average$1,055$1,612$1,913
Rough$718$1,098$1,327
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,301$2,186$2,630
Clean$1,161$1,950$2,354
Average$880$1,479$1,802
Rough$599$1,007$1,250
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,454$2,409$2,889
Clean$1,297$2,149$2,585
Average$983$1,630$1,979
Rough$670$1,110$1,373
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,141$1,987$2,412
Clean$1,018$1,772$2,159
Average$771$1,344$1,652
Rough$525$916$1,146
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,077$1,847$2,234
Clean$960$1,647$2,000
Average$728$1,249$1,531
Rough$496$851$1,062
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,071$1,833$2,215
Clean$956$1,635$1,983
Average$725$1,240$1,518
Rough$493$845$1,053
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,371$2,214$2,635
Clean$1,223$1,975$2,358
Average$927$1,498$1,805
Rough$631$1,020$1,252
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,222$2,097$2,537
Clean$1,090$1,871$2,271
Average$826$1,419$1,738
Rough$563$966$1,206
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,006$1,757$2,134
Clean$897$1,567$1,910
Average$680$1,188$1,462
Rough$463$810$1,014
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,274$2,179$2,635
Clean$1,137$1,944$2,358
Average$862$1,474$1,805
Rough$587$1,004$1,252
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,190$2,059$2,496
Clean$1,061$1,837$2,234
Average$804$1,393$1,710
Rough$548$949$1,186
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,238$2,125$2,572
Clean$1,105$1,896$2,302
Average$837$1,438$1,762
Rough$570$979$1,222
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$935$1,628$1,977
Clean$834$1,453$1,769
Average$632$1,102$1,354
Rough$431$750$939
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,195$1,898$2,250
Clean$1,066$1,693$2,013
Average$808$1,284$1,541
Rough$550$875$1,069
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,465$2,475$2,981
Clean$1,306$2,208$2,668
Average$990$1,674$2,042
Rough$674$1,140$1,417
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,256$2,124$2,560
Clean$1,121$1,895$2,291
Average$850$1,437$1,754
Rough$578$979$1,217
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,169$1,979$2,385
Clean$1,043$1,766$2,135
Average$791$1,339$1,634
Rough$538$912$1,133
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$913$1,600$1,946
Clean$815$1,427$1,742
Average$618$1,082$1,334
Rough$421$737$925
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,134$1,943$2,350
Clean$1,012$1,733$2,103
Average$767$1,314$1,610
Rough$522$895$1,117
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,272$2,199$2,664
Clean$1,135$1,961$2,385
Average$860$1,487$1,825
Rough$586$1,013$1,266
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,472$2,573$3,128
Clean$1,313$2,296$2,800
Average$996$1,741$2,143
Rough$678$1,186$1,486
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,193$2,073$2,516
Clean$1,065$1,849$2,252
Average$807$1,402$1,724
Rough$549$955$1,195
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,006$1,782$2,175
Clean$897$1,590$1,946
Average$680$1,206$1,490
Rough$463$821$1,033
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,143$1,945$2,350
Clean$1,020$1,736$2,103
Average$773$1,316$1,610
Rough$526$897$1,117
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $815 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,427 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $815 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,427 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $815 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,427 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Ford F-150 ranges from $421 to $1,946, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.