Estimated values
2020 Lexus IS 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,416
|$43,835
|$45,579
|Clean
|$41,884
|$43,277
|$44,988
|Average
|$40,820
|$42,162
|$43,805
|Rough
|$39,755
|$41,047
|$42,623
Estimated values
2020 Lexus IS 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,260
|$42,704
|$44,477
|Clean
|$40,742
|$42,161
|$43,900
|Average
|$39,707
|$41,074
|$42,746
|Rough
|$38,672
|$39,988
|$41,592
Estimated values
2020 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,640
|$43,027
|$44,730
|Clean
|$41,118
|$42,479
|$44,150
|Average
|$40,073
|$41,385
|$42,989
|Rough
|$39,028
|$40,290
|$41,829