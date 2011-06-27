Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Consumer Reviews
2004 t bird
2004 tbird premium. When I purchased the car I was told not to take it through the car wash as the pressure would break the seals. I have not done this and have no leaks and wind noise free. One bad thing is the coils I have had 6 replaced so far.
Still Fun, Fun, Fun
This is an update of my earlier review (Fun, Fun, Fun Written by: Chuck's '04 PCR on 04/27/2007) OK, 3.5 years later & she's a daily driver. Still love the car, but sure am glad I got the 7-yr/100k warranty. I have replaced 7 of the 8 coils (actually Ford has), and I am just waiting for the last one to get bad enough to replace. Ford has extended the warranty on the COPs (Coil on Plug) to 10 yrs/100,000 miles, so any replacements should be free. I have not had any problems with the replaced coils. Just replaced the thermostat & upper radiator hose at 71k. I take it to a Lincoln dealer for service, since it is essentially a Lincoln LS and the Ford guys typically know nothing about the car.
No Whining Here
After driving Lincoln Towncars and Honda Accords for the last 30 years, I wanted the excitement of an open top roadster again. Three months of careful reading and price shopping led me to buy a well driven and well cared for 2004 Thunderbird. This Pacific Coast version is exceeding my expectations every day I drive it. Regardless of the Texas summer heat, the soft top has only been up twice since I bought it. The hard top awaits installation of an electric hoist which will need to occur before our next ice storm due in January (4 months away). It is my humble opinion this car is as close to the perfect roadster as it can be. Even with 150,000 miles on the clock, it will still move onto Texas' 75MPH freeways with no stress and will pass more expensive "performance" cars fast enough they only get a glimpse of the logo on the trunk. Those who complain about this car must live in a fantasy world. My Thunderbird was so inexpensive to buy because of the whining I read from others about Thunderbird, that I feel like I should send each of them a candy lolleypop as a thank you gift. Update April 2018. Still perfect for my daily needs No major expense and no regrets. Car still looks like showroom condition and the Monterey Mist color draws consistent praise.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my Bird !
My son wrecked what I thought was to be my last car-- a 2004 Mercedes c230 coupe that I dearly loved ! Searching the net for a replacement I came across a 2004 T-Bird at a "give away" price.Took a look and I was hooked !! I'm a 71 year old woman, alone now, but when I drive my T-Bird, top down & Elvis playing, oh boy, the joy and the memories !! It doesn't get the 36mpg of the Mercedes- but is a gas saver anyway- can't fit the family so I get chauffeured around a lot ! I haven't regretted buying this car for one second-the stand out design in today's world predominated with S.U.V.s and hybrids brings a big smile to my face whenever I look at it ! It's a beauty !
Could Not Help Myself
A neighbor of my announced Friday that he wanted to sell his 2004 Pacific Coast Roadster T-bird with 16,300 miles. Monday I owned a T-bird. I drove it yesterday on a 350 mile trip and am very impressed with the car. It has less wind noise than any other convertible I've owned. It cruises on the highway great and has super 60 to 80 passing power on two lane roads. The seats are comfortable and the radio/cd player sounds good. The top is a breeze to put up and down. Mine has the original tires and they ride great. This car makes a super adult roadster. It rides great and has very nice retro styling. Baby Boomers can't do better. I think buying one now is a great investment.
Sponsored cars related to the Thunderbird
Related Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge