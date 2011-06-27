Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV w/1WT (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,337
|$4,635
|$5,337
|Clean
|$3,062
|$4,255
|$4,899
|Average
|$2,513
|$3,495
|$4,024
|Rough
|$1,964
|$2,735
|$3,149
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,669
|$5,481
|$6,461
|Clean
|$3,367
|$5,031
|$5,931
|Average
|$2,763
|$4,133
|$4,872
|Rough
|$2,159
|$3,234
|$3,812
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,910
|$5,755
|$6,753
|Clean
|$3,589
|$5,283
|$6,199
|Average
|$2,945
|$4,340
|$5,092
|Rough
|$2,301
|$3,396
|$3,985
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD w/1WT (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,694
|$5,112
|$5,879
|Clean
|$3,390
|$4,693
|$5,397
|Average
|$2,782
|$3,854
|$4,433
|Rough
|$2,174
|$3,016
|$3,469