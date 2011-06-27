Estimated values
1994 Chrysler Le Baron GTC 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$850
|$1,424
|$1,739
|Clean
|$745
|$1,250
|$1,527
|Average
|$533
|$902
|$1,102
|Rough
|$322
|$555
|$676
Estimated values
1994 Chrysler Le Baron Landau 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$696
|$1,438
|$1,844
|Clean
|$610
|$1,262
|$1,619
|Average
|$437
|$911
|$1,168
|Rough
|$264
|$560
|$717
Estimated values
1994 Chrysler Le Baron LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,306
|$1,678
|Clean
|$550
|$1,147
|$1,473
|Average
|$394
|$828
|$1,063
|Rough
|$238
|$509
|$652